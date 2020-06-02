As the tweet says, the original poster of this video put a “Trigger Warning” on it, but we think Twitchy readers will be able to handle the amount of blood on display — we all have blood on our hands from repealing net neutrality anyway. “I don’t want to lose my leg,” says this poor soul. But before we embed the video, we’d like to slip in CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s tweet about Antifa:

With that in mind … brace yourselves.

An Antifa member in DC got scratched in the leg by some shrapnel. This is how the rest of the gang reacted to it. The original poster put a "Trigger Warning" on the video. pic.twitter.com/npQ3E2MFxA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

Antifa throws others' lives on the line by starting riots and mass looting, murdering cops and civilians alike, but they can't even take a scratch. Pussy bitches. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

That guy has never injured himself doing anything remotely physical. — TheDonald.win (@thedonaldreddit) June 2, 2020

Not only are they opposed to fascism but looks like they're opposed to having balls as well. — KT (@leboomleboom) June 2, 2020

A tourniquet for that "wound?" The tourniquet will do more harm to him than that cut. — I Geordie_Republic I (@RepublicGeordie) June 2, 2020

That tourniquet, if not removed, is probably gonna do more damage to that leg than whatever gave the poor whiner than cut in the first place. — A Worthy Sacrifice Funding @ Kickstarter! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@YakovMerkin) June 2, 2020

Some lessons are just learned the hard way lol — Jeff (@HoovenJeffery) June 2, 2020

Soy boy fragility — A person named Pierson (@PPFleegrr_87) June 2, 2020

They will tell their kids and grandkids about this rescue like they were in Vietnam — Bob Balfe (@bobbalfesports) June 2, 2020

Did he not go outside and play as a kid? — 🦆 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐮𝐬 🦆🦆 (@MarkBluecheck) June 2, 2020

Don’t you usually take out his wallet and remove the photo of his girlfriend so he can see it before he expires? — Robert O'Sullivan (@RobertO43203598) June 2, 2020

Needed that morphine syrette. — golfman910 – @golfman on @parler (@golfman60) June 2, 2020

It didn't even hit the femoral artery. Blood would be gushing or spraying if it did. It looks like a flesh wound at best. What drama queens. — DanteVergil (@dante_vergil182) June 2, 2020

You only apply a tourniquet is the blood loss is potentially fatal. He isn't even bleeding. That is the best part of this video. — [email protected]! (@GunplabroYT) June 2, 2020

A tourniquet? A little dramatic yeah? — Teslin (@mistresstes) June 2, 2020

Most of the pain is probably from the tourniquet. — Loth stuck in Carceri 🐺🐾 🇺🇸🥓 (@Wulfissariat) June 2, 2020

Don’t worry it’s just a flesh wound 🙄 — bedlam1111 (@bedlam1111) June 2, 2020

Just like Omaha beach… — Jacob Mcclurg (@jmcclurg84) June 2, 2020

Stunning and brave — xoxo (@Paul52298361) June 2, 2020

Hopefully, CNN will report on whether they were able to save the leg or not. Maybe these people aren’t even Antifa; maybe the whole thing is faked — but if it is, we’d like to thank them for going to the trouble.

