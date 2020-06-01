Deepa Seethraman reports that some Facebook employees are organizing a “virtual walkout” Monday to protest President Trump’s recent posts to the platform.

Facebook employees staging an unprecedented virtual walkout today to protest the platform’s decision to allow Trump’s statements about the recent protests to stand. https://t.co/m3mindjTer — Deepa Seetharaman (@dseetharaman) June 1, 2020

This comes as more than a dozen (and counting) employees speak out on Twitter about the decision, a very rare move for a workforce that has tended to air their concerns internally. https://t.co/slridxmuqi — Deepa Seetharaman (@dseetharaman) June 1, 2020

Seetharaman writes:

Facebook says it refrains from fact-checking or removing politicians’ posts on the platform but will take down posts that glorify violence and spread voter misinformation. Some employees and outside academics who study Facebook’s content rules said the looting post, along with an earlier one that contained inaccuracies about voting by mail, broke the company’s rules. “I’m a FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark’s decision to do nothing about Trump’s recent posts, which clearly incite violence,” tweeted Jason Stirman, who lists himself as a design manager at Facebook on his LinkedIn page. “I’m not alone inside of FB. There isn’t a neutral position on racism.” On Friday, Mr. Zuckerberg said those posts would remain, despite his own view that the looting post was “deeply offensive.” He said that even though he knew many disagreed, he believed it was “better to have this discussion out in the open, especially when the stakes are so high.”

Seetharaman compiled tweets from Facebook employees supporting the walkout:

I work at Facebook and I am not proud of how we’re showing up. The majority of coworkers I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voice heard. — Jason Toff (@jasontoff) June 1, 2020

Disappointed that, again, I need to call this out: Trump's glorification of violence on Facebook is disgusting and it should absolutely be flagged or removed from our platforms. I categorically disagree with any policy that does otherwise. — Brandon Dail (@aweary) May 29, 2020

Calling this out is literally the bare minimum employees can do; I understand that being an employee makes me complicit, but I'm doing what I can to voice these concerns internally too. I'm sorry to all the people these policies hurt. — Brandon Dail (@aweary) May 29, 2020

I've shared others posts, but I need to be clear–FB is on the wrong side of this and I can't support their stance. Doing nothing isn't Being Bold. Many of us feel this way. — Nate Butler 🖤 (@iamnbutler) June 1, 2020

Censoring information that might help people see the complete picture *is* wrong. But giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it’s newsworthy. I disagree with Mark’s position and will work to make change happen. — Andrew (@AndrewCrow) June 1, 2020

Facebook's inaction in taking down Trump's post inciting violence makes me ashamed to work here. I absolutely disagree with it. I enjoy the technical parts of my job and working alongside smart/kind people, but this isn't right. Silence is complicity. — Lauren Tan ✨😷✨ (@sugarpirate_) May 29, 2020

