Deepa Seethraman reports that some Facebook employees are organizing a “virtual walkout” Monday to protest President Trump’s recent posts to the platform.

Seetharaman writes:

Facebook says it refrains from fact-checking or removing politicians’ posts on the platform but will take down posts that glorify violence and spread voter misinformation. Some employees and outside academics who study Facebook’s content rules said the looting post, along with an earlier one that contained inaccuracies about voting by mail, broke the company’s rules.

“I’m a FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark’s decision to do nothing about Trump’s recent posts, which clearly incite violence,” tweeted Jason Stirman, who lists himself as a design manager at Facebook on his LinkedIn page. “I’m not alone inside of FB. There isn’t a neutral position on racism.”

On Friday, Mr. Zuckerberg said those posts would remain, despite his own view that the looting post was “deeply offensive.” He said that even though he knew many disagreed, he believed it was “better to have this discussion out in the open, especially when the stakes are so high.”

Seetharaman compiled tweets from Facebook employees supporting the walkout:

If they really wanted to make a statement they’d quit, but in their minds, that would just free up jobs for the white supremacists who support President Trump.

It’s thanks to social media that Antifa has been able to organize (and infiltrate) protests across the country anyway.

They really ought to clear their consciences by quitting and working for the Resistance somewhere else.

