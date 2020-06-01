As Twitchy reported earlier, police in New York City used surveillance footage to nab two people: the driver of a van, and the passenger, who allegedly chucked a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle during George Floyd protests in the city. The kicker: both of the suspects are lawyers, according to the New York Daily News:

Jonathan Turley, the law professor and constitutional scholar who testified before the House Judiciary Committee during impeachment madness (doesn’t that seem like an eternity ago) says the two are likely to face domestic terrorism charges.

Domestic terrorism? Good.

Turley writes:

An NYPD surveillance camera reportedly recorded [Urooj] Rahman throwing the device toward a NYPD vehicle in Fort Greene. A video showed her getting out of a tan 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by [Colinford] Mattis and moving toward the patrol car. She was observed lighting a fuse on a Bud Light beer bottle and throwing it through a broken window. It exploded inside of the vehicle and the two fled.

Maybe Harvard’s Laurence Tribe will weigh in later and explain how they did nothing wrong.

