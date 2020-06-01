As Twitchy reported earlier, police in New York City used surveillance footage to nab two people: the driver of a van, and the passenger, who allegedly chucked a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle during George Floyd protests in the city. The kicker: both of the suspects are lawyers, according to the New York Daily News:

“Two Brooklyn lawyers, including an Ivy League graduate corporate attorney, are facing federal charges for tossing a Molotov cocktail into an NYPD vehicle.” https://t.co/OyyuetAz4J pic.twitter.com/06IrMYUYuV — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) May 31, 2020

Jonathan Turley, the law professor and constitutional scholar who testified before the House Judiciary Committee during impeachment madness (doesn’t that seem like an eternity ago) says the two are likely to face domestic terrorism charges.

The defense case against the two attorneys accused of throwing the Molotov cocktail just got even worse with an allegation that they were trying to distribute the bottles to others. https://t.co/sGKnrnIpD9 pic.twitter.com/clGN0bPaeI — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 1, 2020

The distribution allegation reflects premeditation and planning to unleash multiple fire bombings. The FBI is likely looking at the van ownership and anyone who rendered material support. The case is framed perfectly as a test case for new policy such crimes as domestic terrorism — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 1, 2020

…The Administration does not have to designate Antifa or other organizations as terrorist organizations to treat cases as terrorism prosecutions. I expect this case is likely to be used by the Justice Department to frame the prosecutions as terror cases under 18 U.S.C. 2331. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 1, 2020

Domestic terrorism? Good.

Turley writes:

An NYPD surveillance camera reportedly recorded [Urooj] Rahman throwing the device toward a NYPD vehicle in Fort Greene. A video showed her getting out of a tan 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by [Colinford] Mattis and moving toward the patrol car. She was observed lighting a fuse on a Bud Light beer bottle and throwing it through a broken window. It exploded inside of the vehicle and the two fled.

Excellent use of law school tuition 🙄 — Mick Fury (@JerusalemFury) June 1, 2020

Law schools aren't sending us their best and brightest anymore I see. — Obsolete Certainty (@Obsoletecertain) June 1, 2020

What law school did they go to? Obviously they didn’t learn anything…. — Stephen (@StephenHodi) June 1, 2020

Columbia and Fordham I believe. Though, as someone who has spent many recent years in academic settings, I would suggest that they probably learned some of what was being taught in those places all-too-well. — Francis Urquhart (@UrquhartFrancis) June 1, 2020

I guarantee these 2 didn’t hate America until they became ‘highly educated’ in college. — jim lythgoe (@jhlythgoe) June 1, 2020

There are tons of people like this graduating law school. What happens when they become judges (if this isn't already the case)? — Dan Goorevitch (@DanGoorevitch) June 1, 2020

Will they become "prestigious professors" like Bill Ayers? — LadyBlaidd (@Blaidd_tx) June 1, 2020

No student loan forgiveness for these two thugs! — Mike Hoover 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Hoover) June 1, 2020

I hope they still have to pay their college tuition while in jail. — Youth In Asia (@AOLscreename) June 1, 2020

In fairness, Mattis is a very underprivileged black man. He had to endure St. Andrew's, a $62,000-a-year boarding school in Delaware, before being shipped off to Princeton. — Jimmy (@JC7U2) June 1, 2020

Jail + disbarment. The end. — Andrew Cuomo's pierced nipple (@CockhitchAlfred) June 1, 2020

They of all people can't claim they didn't know they were doing anything wrong — eyedoc57 (@eyedoc57) June 1, 2020

Prison time and a felony conviction means disbarment. Career over. — Not my circus, not my monkeys (@DianeLoyd5) June 1, 2020

Some Liberal judge will let them off with a slap on the hand if it even gets that far. — Mr. X (@MrX_) June 1, 2020

Maybe Harvard’s Laurence Tribe will weigh in later and explain how they did nothing wrong.

