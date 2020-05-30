Brandon Bowser decided to have a closer look at the George Floyd protests in Denver and managed to catch some video of a black protester telling off an Antifa member — well, someone who certainly has the look of an Antifa member down pat — for vandalizing statues.

So I decided to go to the Capitol today in Denver. Black protester telling antifa member that he needs to stop defacing statues. #copolitics #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/hN9Bgxhkbl — Brandon Bowser (@brandonBowser10) May 30, 2020

At least the Antifa clown was wearing a respirator to keep from spreading the coronavirus.

“I’m vandalizing the state” is such a winning argument and certainly what George Floyd would have wanted.

Black protester in Colorado tells an Antifa douche to stop vandalizing property and defacing statues. pic.twitter.com/Y0lhTeR3ta — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2020

Antifa just want to hijack someone else’s argument as an excuse for a riot. 👈 — Mummygirl/ Bev Stein (@mummygirl) May 30, 2020

Excellent point. — Uriah Sculder (@uriahsculder) May 30, 2020

This isn't about George Floyd anymore. They are meaning to cause violence. They must be arrested immediately! — Ethan (@ethx_an) May 30, 2020

This – his family has stated he would be APPALLED at this. I just saw a video where he talked about how violence is never an answer. He seemed like a wonderful human being. NONE of this honors him. It's just the opposite…and it's horrible. — 🕰🌼 gretchen 🕰🌼 🇺🇸 (@lyatt_1941) May 30, 2020

Everything about antifa is 🤢 and cringe — yedey 🇪🇸🇩🇪 (@yedey5) May 30, 2020

The ANTIFA lot always look underfed, ill, gender fluid etc…easy meat for a decent private security firm sent in to sort them out 👺 — drewsim (@drewsim6) May 30, 2020

No, man … according to Chris Cuomo, Antifa are just like the U.S. troops who stormed the beaches at Normandy.

“But muh Revolution!” — Jackson (@SirJack528) May 30, 2020

But, according to MSM any white person vandalising property is a 'white supremacist'… — Apollyon (@Apollyon001) May 30, 2020

It's clear Antifa are now using these protests as a means of causing as much trouble as possible. They've hijacked it completely. — Anthony (@shotinthedark19) May 30, 2020

That's cool, but you still shouldn't yell at a girl like that — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) May 30, 2020

Thats a guy? — Topper Harley (@ShitHeardataBar) May 30, 2020

That guy needs to pull up his pants; in life, and literally. — TheHonestCitizen (@truth51577538) May 30, 2020

All those chains on soy boy’s outfit probably weigh more than he does! — Mark M (markreactor) (@memayhue) May 30, 2020

Arrest this antifa member. literally on camera saying "i'm vandalizing the state." THERE IS THEIR MISSION. Keep sharing videos like this. Let them expose themselves. — buddhastalin13 (@buddhastalin13) May 30, 2020

Brave Antifa Social Justice Warrior bemused that a black is not happy to dwell in his patronising plantation of dependency & grievance. — ian oliver (@wisestreligion) May 30, 2020

You see how afraid these ANTIFA people are of the same people they are taking advantage of. That my friends, is TRUE COWARDICE. — Jerome Willis (@JeromeW44138182) May 30, 2020

