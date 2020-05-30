As you certainly know, the protests/riots sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spread to just about every other city in the United States. Here are protesters locked arm-in-arm walking toward a police van as it backs up in Brooklyn.

Protesters push back police van near 88th Precinct in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/PiIvSNz1TE — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 30, 2020

This one must really hit home with the president since it happened right in President Trump’s home town, according to one blue-check whose fame is a mystery to us even after reading his bio.

Bit off with geography there mate — David E. Lee (@24david_lee) May 30, 2020

Your accuracy is on a par with your best mates. — Ivan Trba (@IvanTrba) May 30, 2020

Born and raised in Queens, but we can pretend he's from Brooklyn so you can get a little clout — Mike the Murder Hornet (@MrMikeD42) May 30, 2020

You’re not very good at this. — Wendy McGrath (@WendyMcgrath69) May 30, 2020

Trump is from Queens — Reza Behrouz (@RBehrouzDO) May 30, 2020

I don't even like Trump, or New York, and I know he is from Queens, not Brooklyn. — Swinging Cod (@SwingCod) May 30, 2020

Actually, he’s from Queens Rhys. Also, that’s deep Democrat country but you probably already knew that. You’re welcome. — 💧☄️💥🔥Guy of Gisborne (@GisborneOf) May 30, 2020

We guess the point is that all of this is that even in Trump’s home town, protesters are gathering and facing down the police.

Brooklyn has virtually no supporters of trump — Kevin (@kevinpost) May 30, 2020

Brooklyn is not a Trump town. — Nightshade (@warranee2) May 30, 2020

NYC is known MAGA territory — Scout (@Scoutdomain) May 30, 2020

Look at all those MAGA caps LOL — Goatboy64 (@Goatboy641) May 30, 2020

Welcome to MAGA country, Rhys — Robert Joel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RobertJoelH) May 30, 2020

Yeah, Brooklyn is Trump country. Who are you kidding? — Ariya Das (@AriyaDas) May 30, 2020

Yeah, blue ribbon trump territory. 🤪 — Angela (@Angela60650391) May 30, 2020

If you think that Brooklyn is anything other than Communist territory, you need to be fired from your job as a media douche — AspiringMastermind (@AspiringMaster2) May 30, 2020

Go walk through that neighborhood. I’m sure you’ll find plenty of Trump flags and people wearing MAGA hats. Nah, I’m just kidding. But you’ll probably get mugged. — Justin (@DimWittyNYC) May 30, 2020

Mugged on your way home from Subway at 2 a.m. by guys shouting, “This is MAGA country!”

The more you try and make it about Trump the worse it and you look so carry on — JennJustPlayTheGame (@JennPlayTheGame) May 30, 2020

