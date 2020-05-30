As you certainly know, the protests/riots sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spread to just about every other city in the United States. Here are protesters locked arm-in-arm walking toward a police van as it backs up in Brooklyn.

This one must really hit home with the president since it happened right in President Trump’s home town, according to one blue-check whose fame is a mystery to us even after reading his bio.

Trending

We guess the point is that all of this is that even in Trump’s home town, protesters are gathering and facing down the police.

Mugged on your way home from Subway at 2 a.m. by guys shouting, “This is MAGA country!”

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BrooklynDonald TrumpGeorge Floydhome townprotestsQueensRhys Muldoon