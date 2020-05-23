The Resistance is very busy today sending around two photos; that blurry shot of President Trump golfing, and the front page of Sunday’s New York Times, which commemorates the nearly 100,000 dead from the coronavirus by posting clips of their obituaries.

The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Mp4figjnQe — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2020

Huh, Jordan D. Haynes, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is described as “a generous young man with a delightful grin.” News reports, however, also describe a Jordan D. Haynes, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a murder victim found in his car.

But was he infected with COVID-19 when he was murdered? Then it counts.

Jesus. What is happening, I really hope that that was done by the M.E. to get gov funds for labeling it a “Covid death”. If not, we are witnessing the institutionalization of yellow journalism. The last time yellow journalism flourished was that delightful period of the 1880s. — Taylor Kelly 💬 (@taylorkellydc) May 23, 2020

That's the 6th name!! They only made it to 6 out of 100K alleged deaths before they got caught making them up! This is crazy! They only had to get 1000 out of an alleged 100K. They got 5 in a row. 5. — Phil Glenn (@PhilGlenn9) May 23, 2020

Is the internet going to uncover that the NYT just pulled a thousand random names from obits without actually verifying that they died from COVID? I suspect the answer is yes. — Hannibal Lecture (@AltKurtis) May 23, 2020

I’m starting to get suspicious that the NYT wants Joe Biden to win. Do they have any kind recorded animosity towards Donald Trump? — Taylor Kelly 💬 (@taylorkellydc) May 23, 2020

Fear mongering — jody smith (@BGGusto) May 23, 2020

The NYT, after you point out something in their report is verifiably false, & calls their entire narrative into question… pic.twitter.com/rDyYE8zdjk — Trumpus Magamus (@CheesyPewfs) May 23, 2020

You need at least five more A1 pages for #KillerCuomo – the bad nursing home decisions of @NYGovCuomo — Crimson Boomer (@CrimsonBoomer) May 23, 2020

Just don’t blame Gov. Andrew Cuomo or the WHO or China, all right?

