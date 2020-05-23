The Resistance is very busy today sending around two photos; that blurry shot of President Trump golfing, and the front page of Sunday’s New York Times, which commemorates the nearly 100,000 dead from the coronavirus by posting clips of their obituaries.

Huh, Jordan D. Haynes, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is described as “a generous young man with a delightful grin.” News reports, however, also describe a Jordan D. Haynes, 27, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as a murder victim found in his car.

But was he infected with COVID-19 when he was murdered? Then it counts.

Trending

Just don’t blame Gov. Andrew Cuomo or the WHO or China, all right?

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusfront pagemurdernew york timesobituaries