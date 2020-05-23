When Chris Cuomo isn’t stealing prop comedy jokes from Carrot Top to punk his older brother, he occasionally does interviews, and he’s sharing the full interview he did with Rebekah Jones, the data scientist who says she was fired for posting coronavirus data for the state of Florida that was in opposition to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mission to reopen the state.

"Asking me to delete data, and hide information, and make it publicly inaccessible was a bad decision." Florida officials are condemning accusations they tried to censor public health data on Covid-19. The former state health employee behind those claims joins @ChrisCuomo. pic.twitter.com/Tb3yhesE8p — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 23, 2020

Fredo interviewed a proven bullshit artist harder than the governor of New York who actually hid covid information. This woman's story was not only debunked, but it was literally claim-by-claim debunked by multiple local newspapers in Florida.https://t.co/nXH79fIrzD https://t.co/xV0SkeUyXn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 23, 2020

Tallahassee Reports writes that Jones was not the “architect” of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard; she’s a scientist, but her doctorate is in geology and her skills were as a data mapper; and that she wasn’t asked to hide data but to take down a column until it could be verified and reuploaded, which it was a day-and-a-half later.

If you’re struggling to see what all the fuss is about, you’re not alone. By the [Tampa Bay] Times own account, a single column of data became temporarily unavailable for a day and a half. The only other item worthy of note in the Times’ story is that the state’s official epidemiologist (i.e. an actual medical scientist, not a data mapper, like Jones) asked to have the ability to export data from the dashboard temporarily disabled while health officials verify that the dates match other official sources. This is critical. The Tampa Bay Times had the full explanation for why the data was temporarily unavailable, but they and other media outlets decided to run with “coronavirus conspiracy” instead. In fact, the Times headline claims Jones was asked to “delete” data. No where in the story itself does the word “delete” appear. It’s another clickbait headline.

Cuomo might have been late to the conspiracy, but he managed to get there.

She's as truthful about this as you were about being in quarantine. https://t.co/DkqqPqQ9pp — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 23, 2020

Some of this is idiotic. She concedes that the data she was asked to "delete" is there, was taken off for one day and put right back on. She concedes that that data looked good for Florida (so why would they hide it?). Her complaint is they asked her to take it down for 1 day. https://t.co/FkEeyCPChd — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 23, 2020

Hey, @morningmika. Remember when you were all up in arms about Trump supposedly spreading misinformation about coronavirus? Here's your new target.@ChrisCuomo is spreading a story that was debunked DAYS ago. Go get him, girl! https://t.co/vX0liZUC8n — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 23, 2020

So he has this joker on his show but instead of asking older brother about all of the seniors he gave a death sentence to by forcing nursing homes to take positive COVID-19 residents in, he played with a giant Q-Tip. https://t.co/3m5jIq3wmd — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 23, 2020

Chris is spreading conspiracy theories about Florida while ignoring the numerous actual decisions that his own fucking brother made that killed thousands of people and is now lying about. CNN is worse than Fox News. Burn down all of cable news. https://t.co/F0BQDPXOUc — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) May 23, 2020

I almost feel sorry for the guy. His narratives are getting debunked before he even airs them. That's got to be frustrating. https://t.co/780u0RmP82 — Pepe Leffew (@pepeleffew) May 23, 2020

Yahoo News national correspondent picked up on the “scandal” by shooting video of his TV:

This appears to confirm what many of us have suspected: the DeSantis administration is manipulating its coronavirus numbers. (h/t ⁦@ChrisCuomo⁩) pic.twitter.com/SMxbDhKVZk — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) May 23, 2020

This guy has a massive anti-DeSantis bias and @YahooNews’s reputation is hurt by not reigning this hack in. This tweet is 100% false. It’s been debunked. No numbers were manipulated. The unverified numbers were taken down and then verified and put back up. https://t.co/VnI1HYTrSJ — RBe (@RBPundit) May 23, 2020

This is the same guy who wrote an article that was 100% sourced from a Democrat flack saying DeSantis was “in trouble” among Republicans in the state. How the hell is @YahooNews ok with this fiction writer claiming to be a reporter? — RBe (@RBPundit) May 23, 2020

We know how Cuomo got his job and we know why he keeps it, despite his ratings. They even let him have his fake resurrection from the tomb and made it a live event. But could he at least not be so obvious about his bias?

