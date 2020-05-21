The Lincoln Project isn’t quite running pro-Joe Biden ads yet, but its latest effort sort of misses the target: Apparently it’s a bad thing that the guy who helped President Trump win the presidency in 2016 and is acting as his campaign manager in 2020 gets paid very well. The ad looks like a TV commercial for an upcoming “Miami Vice” episode, complete with bikini-clad girls spanking themselves in slow motion and then dancing on a yacht.

This is just another example that @realDonaldTrump is the worst manager America has ever seen. Don, you got conned … by your IT guy. pic.twitter.com/ssO5CERqBu — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 20, 2020

The IT guy who led him to victory? Boy, the Lincoln Project sure scored a hit with this one; there’s no way Trump recovers from this.

So called Republicans are condemning people for making money now. Nice grift, morons. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) May 21, 2020

These ads are extremely stupid. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) May 21, 2020

This is just another example of stupid people burning money on grifters that couldn't get Egg McMuff 2nd place in Utah. — eric (@eriContrarian) May 21, 2020

If @parscale hired you to make some flashy content for his dating app profile I don’t think the end product would’ve been that much different. I’ve never followed him before but I’m going to do so now because he looks like a person that at least knows how to have a good time. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) May 21, 2020

Awesome. I really didn't know much about @parscale 🇺🇸 He's doing great work. Im really glad you took the time to do a great piece on him. #MAGA2020 — Bassist for Murder Hornet (@EmJayHix) May 21, 2020

Makes me like him more than you realize — Rob D (@dueckman123) May 21, 2020

Brad Parscale does great work. The fact that you bothered to make this video is a testament to that. — Chrissi "Grenell's Briefcase"🤠🇺🇸 (@ChrissiBGood) May 20, 2020

What umm… what did you hope to accomplish by showing how awesome @parscale is? 😂 — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 21, 2020

@parscale #2024 — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) May 20, 2020

I think the guy who made this vid has a fierce crush on Parscale — Truth Over Facts (@LRenner2020) May 21, 2020

We get it. Pascale lives a pretty great life. Not sure what you think you are accomplishing here other than showing young men GOALS — Ghost Of Gus McCrae (@of_mccrae) May 20, 2020

This makes @parscale look like a BOSS — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) May 20, 2020

Good from brad or anyone else that achieve this kind of success — poppoplaudy 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Smiths4ever) May 20, 2020

You people are really terrible at this. Not as terrible as George Conway’s massive, fat-laden jowls, but very close. — Trumpelstiltskin (@Abomination1349) May 21, 2020

Your genius plan is to make people like @parscale even more? Bold strategy. — 🇺🇸TRMOF🇮🇱 (@trmof) May 21, 2020

Did @parscale pay you to make this promotional ad for him? If so, he got his money's worth! — Beyond My Wuhan ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 😷 (@OverpaidA) May 21, 2020

Let me get this straight… An organization made up of political consultants who lose elections for their candidates… Are bashing a successful political consultant who wins elections? Maybe if they were better at what they did, they wouldn’t have had to start PL to pay bills — Unmasked Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) May 21, 2020

Alternative headline: The President appointed someone who is wildly successful. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) May 21, 2020

This is an ad FOR Trump, right? I want to be successful like Brad.. good for him! pic.twitter.com/CmDhJ5dkQW — Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) May 21, 2020

@parscale is the best!

Who is Joe's IT guy? His home health aide that wipes the drool from his mouth in between 50 takes? — AllIn4DJTMeg👊🇺🇸 (@3Rdxa) May 21, 2020

@parscale is worth 10 times whatever @realDonaldTrump is paying him. (Tip: you suck at this, we love Brad as much as we love Donald….it ain’t working). — 🚁 DustOff (Ret) ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Dust_Off70) May 21, 2020

did parscale pay for this ad wtf like yea, he’s based and? — Thao Nguyen (@helloitsthao) May 20, 2020

LOL! Oh noes! Blormpf's campaign manager is a boss-tier alpha who engineered the greatest electoral upset in U.S. history while also being surrounded by bitches, money, and yachts! HOW CAN I EVER VOTE FOR THE BLORMPF NOW?! — Nick Conklin (@Nick__Conklin) May 21, 2020

Wow, working for Trump must be pretty awesome! — Frank Hart (@FrankHartII) May 21, 2020

This is so pathetic. Bad stock video, music, voice over. I thought the Lincoln Project was a big deal. This is what they come up with? So what if he gets rich. He's not a public official. Really weird. — Millychesterton (@Theresa68351492) May 21, 2020

If you're going to produce mean girl ads I guess it makes sense to hire a mean girl narrator. Keep sending your money to these idiots. https://t.co/Jl66F23hs6 — BT (@back_ttys) May 21, 2020

Weird flex, but thanks for making Trump like Brad even more. Can you do more of these? — Infinite Ennui (@Infinite_Ennui) May 21, 2020

Thanks for endorsing @parscale.

Good post. — Branch Covidian (@Richard27363694) May 20, 2020

As someone with 25 years in IT, "Trump's IT guy is jetsetting on yachts with hot babes in bikinis" is not the kill shot you seem to think it is. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) May 21, 2020

"Conned by your IT guy" is how the DNC emails got out. DWS gave the keys to the kingdom to the Awan brothers.

They're probably still blackmailing her from Pakistan. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) May 20, 2020

Not bad. Not #HunterBiden rich, but a solid effort to help an underdog pull off the greatest upset in political history! — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) May 21, 2020

We guess Joe Biden doesn’t need a campaign manager or fundraising if he’s going to campaign exclusively from his basement.

