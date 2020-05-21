The Lincoln Project isn’t quite running pro-Joe Biden ads yet, but its latest effort sort of misses the target: Apparently it’s a bad thing that the guy who helped President Trump win the presidency in 2016 and is acting as his campaign manager in 2020 gets paid very well. The ad looks like a TV commercial for an upcoming “Miami Vice” episode, complete with bikini-clad girls spanking themselves in slow motion and then dancing on a yacht.

The IT guy who led him to victory? Boy, the Lincoln Project sure scored a hit with this one; there’s no way Trump recovers from this.

We guess Joe Biden doesn’t need a campaign manager or fundraising if he’s going to campaign exclusively from his basement.

