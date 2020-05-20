As we all know by now, some Democrats are watching New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus updates and hoping that somehow Cuomo will take Joe Biden’s place on the Democratic ballot this fall, seeing as Cuomo is so presidential and is the epitome of leadership — never mind that he’s the real Grandma killer by forcing COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes among the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Georgia’s Brian Kemp are being demonized in the media for their disaster response, even though they couldn’t be more wrong. Here’s tweeter @politicalmath with a righteous thread about New York and Florida:

Meanwhile, were they still hoping that somehow Andrew Gillum had become governor?

Will Gov. Cuomo get a softball interview from his little brother on CNN tonight about his tremendous COVID-19 response?

