As we all know by now, some Democrats are watching New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus updates and hoping that somehow Cuomo will take Joe Biden’s place on the Democratic ballot this fall, seeing as Cuomo is so presidential and is the epitome of leadership — never mind that he’s the real Grandma killer by forcing COVID-19 patients back into nursing homes among the most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Georgia’s Brian Kemp are being demonized in the media for their disaster response, even though they couldn’t be more wrong. Here’s tweeter @politicalmath with a righteous thread about New York and Florida:

This article is about how the Florida DOH moved insanely quickly, did contact tracing in February (?!?), tested dozens of people, and warned employees to stock up on PPE. So what is the headline? pic.twitter.com/m3e00QkOSC — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 20, 2020

Florida did *great* work! They were prepping nursing homes, limiting visitors, *before they even had a single confirmed case*. They declared an emergency as soon as they had confirmed they had cases in the state. They beat Washington to the punch by over a week! — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 20, 2020

I cannot overstate the ugliness and discourtesy with which DeSantis is being slandered. It is *possible* that journalists doing this are simply monstrously stupid instead of actively malicious, but it's hard to put all this on ignorance from people who are paid to be informed. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 20, 2020

I'm trying to avoid tweet thread rants, so I'm telling part of the story of Florida's data gathering in my next newsletter (this Friday) It's an important story (also it's free)https://t.co/nQEmCViUiy — PoliMath (@politicalmath) May 20, 2020

It's malicious. — Biden’s economic intercourse seminar (@TonesHyus) May 20, 2020

100%. I think his early success and popularity scared them. — northcliqueboy (@chadwhitfield5) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, were they still hoping that somehow Andrew Gillum had become governor?

100% malicious Data doesn't lie but dishonest "journalists" certainly do They know EXACTLY what they're doing and why — Lemmings on Parade (@rasta013) May 20, 2020

This is all about trying to choke him in the crib as a presidential candidate before he can even lay the groundwork, period. — Brandon (@bguddy611) May 20, 2020

He’s a 2024 threat and the media has decided to preemptively eliminate all future threats. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) May 21, 2020

Media should be mad at Cuomo, slayer of nursing home seniors, as he signed an order for nursing homes to take in infected people. But he's a Democrat so…it's ok. — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 20, 2020

Especially since they never miss an opportunity to felate Andrew "Oops, I killed grandma" Cuomo. — Call me Socially Distant 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) May 20, 2020

It is disgusting. Compare what Florida was doing in Feb. to what NY/NYC was doing. A starker contrast cannot be had. The outcomes are easy to see for all. — Michael Reilly (@nhconserve) May 20, 2020

He pissed them off by talking back to them and he’s not Cuomo. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) May 20, 2020

They know he’s effective, if we get a Republican who really does follow through on stopping immigration, that’ll be the end of the American Left, so of course they have to slander @GovRonDeSantis — quinn (@quindle) May 20, 2020

The good news is that DeSantis ain't Romney. He's not going to sit back and eat it politely with a knife and fork. — NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) May 20, 2020

In addition to the fact they live in a political echo chamber, given the massive percentage of national-level journos who vote Democrat, they have an economic incentive biasing them. 1/ — FlorbFnarb (@FlorbFnarb) May 20, 2020

Most nat’l-level news orgs know that they’re favored by Democrat-voting viewers/readers, and anything angering them or disturbing their settled conclusions will be unwelcome, potentially harming their income. 2/ — FlorbFnarb (@FlorbFnarb) May 20, 2020

News directors and editors know this and fact pressure for clicks and views, and that pressure flows to the reporters. Somebody at CNN piecing together a report undermining a standard Dem talking point is rowing uphill – similar but in reverse at Fox. 3/3 — FlorbFnarb (@FlorbFnarb) May 20, 2020

His reopening of his state and the good news so far is making all those blue states look bad. He should have know he was making himself a media target. — CDB (@quietnolonger) May 20, 2020

They're going to lose on this. They will try, and they will likely convince randos who don't live in Florida, but the truth will be obvious to those within the state. — Guy Broman (@RealGuyBroman) May 20, 2020

I think the intense bias dates back to his winning the gov race vs a media darling (you see this in GA too). The media has been trying to find something, anything to discredit him. — Someone you may know MPH (@memclar) May 20, 2020

All about the Narrative. NYC’s pain must be visited on the nation, regardless of varying conditions. — bootsink (@bootsink) May 21, 2020

Will Gov. Cuomo get a softball interview from his little brother on CNN tonight about his tremendous COVID-19 response?

