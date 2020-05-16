The big news, of course, is that Barack and Michelle Obama gave a virtual commencement speech to all of the 2020 graduates, and Obama managed to get in some shots about President Trump and the administration’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic. In other less-celebrated news, Joe Biden seems to have left his house and gone to Delaware State University, where he shot his own commencement speech of sorts.

The funny part is watching all of the edits they had to make, considering this was a one-minute video and he was reading off of cue cards or a teleprompter. Apparently reading off of a script for 60 seconds was too much and they had to cut it together from multiple takes.

Joe Biden to Class of 2020: "Some of you will redefine what it means to be a global citizen." pic.twitter.com/55YMuM8n5h — The Hill (@thehill) May 16, 2020

The sad part is what The Hill highlighted in its tweet; would it have been so wrong to have mentioned their potential as American citizens?

No thanks on the global citizen! I’ll stick with being an American citizen. — Tracy 🇺🇸👠🚂 (@tracy_texas6) May 16, 2020

Try focusing on American citizens, Sleepy Joe. Without groping the kids, that is. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) May 16, 2020

I’m an American @JoeBiden not a “global citizen.” — Jenny Jupite (@jennyjupite) May 16, 2020

The use of the phase “global citizen” is very telling. The fact it was worked into a one minute speech reflects a lot more. — HALLS OF LIBERTY (@HallsofLiberty) May 16, 2020

It gives us unpleasant memories of Hillary Clinton’s “It Takes a Village.”

They are US Citizens, not global citizens. — Ellen D.T. Brown (@EllsBellsInPA) May 16, 2020

American first, the world second.

Not hard to reason out. — Waffle The Wookie (@TaylorClaypoole) May 16, 2020

Doesn’t that just sum up his priorities. — Lea Callais (@CallaisLea) May 16, 2020

Then go run for president of the globe, jerk https://t.co/kzbJpMpEKO — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 16, 2020

There's no such thing as a global citizen. I'm an American. https://t.co/P55cSXRR27 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 16, 2020

I’m not a global citizen. — The Last White Dog (@just_me_again_2) May 16, 2020

I'm American. And I'm going to vote for an American President. — kgbman (@kgbman) May 16, 2020

I’m not a “global citizen” and I don’t want to be a global citizen. — ron willoughby (@ronwilloughby) May 16, 2020

And therein lies the difference. Biden cares first about the rest of the world. Trump cares first about the USA.#KAG — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 16, 2020

No better time to promote global citizenship than in the midst of a global pandemic,which was brought on by the naïveté of those who thought Beijing would never deceive or fail to cooperate with their fellow global citizens ! — KG (@KevinGr93159879) May 16, 2020

Hasn't this #Plandemic2020 taught us anything? Globalism just might not be a good idea — Matthew Goldberg (@mkgoldie1) May 16, 2020

You’re running for President of the United States, not the globe. — ColumnatedRuinsDomino (@ColumnatedD) May 16, 2020

Well, at least he tried.

Joe needs a medical check. It’s urgent. And obvious. — Alma Bona (@AlmaBona) May 16, 2020

When trump is re-elected, he will leave office after 8 years as the oldest president EVER in us history. Joe Biden is older right now than Trump will be when he leaves office in 2024. — kyle mcParty (@tweetedstuff) May 16, 2020

So it looks like poor ol Biden can read still. But something has DEFINITELY happened to his speech. No way he’d get my vote now. — Dubious (@insurancegrrl) May 16, 2020

Surprised he knew what year it was. — 🇺🇸Stephen 🇺🇸 (@Matthewsdad5106) May 16, 2020

He can’t even get through a prerecorded message without flubbing — EpicGamer2001 (@epic_gamer2001) May 16, 2020

How many takes did this take? — Manny (@bishop_gains) May 16, 2020

At least they let him out of the basement.

