The big news, of course, is that Barack and Michelle Obama gave a virtual commencement speech to all of the 2020 graduates, and Obama managed to get in some shots about President Trump and the administration’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic. In other less-celebrated news, Joe Biden seems to have left his house and gone to Delaware State University, where he shot his own commencement speech of sorts.

The funny part is watching all of the edits they had to make, considering this was a one-minute video and he was reading off of cue cards or a teleprompter. Apparently reading off of a script for 60 seconds was too much and they had to cut it together from multiple takes.

The sad part is what The Hill highlighted in its tweet; would it have been so wrong to have mentioned their potential as American citizens?

It gives us unpleasant memories of Hillary Clinton’s “It Takes a Village.”

Well, at least he tried.

At least they let him out of the basement.

Tags: 2020Commencement speechGlobal CitizenJoe Biden