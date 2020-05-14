We’ve written quite a bit about the list of requests to unmask Michael Flynn that was declassified by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and handed over to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson. We haven’t heard the mainstream media asking too many questions about it, or in particular asking presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden what his reason was for putting in an unmasking request.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel makes a great point: It wouldn’t be too hard to guess that it was Flynn on the line with Russia’s ambassador during the transition from the Obama administration to the Trump administration. So why so many requests?

Intel professionals … like Joe Biden, Susan Power, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, the U.S. ambassador to Italy, and the White House chief of staff. Just doing their jobs.

Trending

We’re still not sure who leaked to the press, but at least we’ve narrowed down the suspects.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kimberley StrasselMichael Flynnunmasking