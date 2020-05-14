We’re so old, we remember when a Teen Vogue columnist could drop a hot take like this one and leave it up with no shame:

Here's an unpopular opinion: I'm actually not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations. — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) November 21, 2017

That attitude seems to be shared by a lot of American universities, who don’t seem at all concerned about expelling young men accused of sexual harassment without granting them due process. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rolled back Obama-era guidance about campus sexual assault and restored due process to the equation, and now she’s being sued by the ACLU over it.

That @ACLU teamed with a prominent accusers' rights group in its lawsuit to block the new TIX regulations speaks volumes as to the organization's concern (or, in this case, lack thereof) w/due process on campus.https://t.co/9YtewBBQPE — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) May 14, 2020

Yahoo News reports:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ revised federal guidelines on how sexual assault allegations should be handled on college and K-12 campuses is the target of a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, claiming the changes would “inflict significant harm” on victims and “dramatically undermine” their civil rights. The suit, filed on behalf of four advocacy groups for sexual assault survivors, including Know Your IX and Girls for Gender Equity, is the first that attempts to block the Department of Education’s new provisions before they go into effect on Aug. 14. The rules championed by DeVos effectively bolster the rights of due process for those accused of sexual assault and harassment, allowing for live hearings and cross examinations.

The suit even manages to bring COVID-19 into the equation: “This new federal effort to weaken Title IX makes it more difficult for victims of sexual harassment or sexual assault to continue their educations and needlessly comes amid a global pandemic,” reads the suit.

So the ACLU wants to go back to campus kangaroo courts composed of gender studies adjuncts where the accused isn’t shown the evidence and can’t face or cross-examine his accuser?

The ACLU is lost. https://t.co/PIpZ5o7rSz — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 14, 2020

they’re a run of the mill left-wing grievance group now. their original purpose is over. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 14, 2020

The ACLU goes officially on record opposing due process. — Ron in Free Texas (@Texosaurus) May 14, 2020

WOW – 4th and 6th amendments don't apply on college campuses — Jeff Shepherd (@JeffShepherd63) May 14, 2020

ACLU* *2nd, 5th, 14th amendments excepted — Mojo (@Psudrozz) May 14, 2020

Does it know what the “C” and the “L” in the middle of its name stand for?! Because it’s actually suing the restoration of the most vital civil liberty: Due Process under the 5th and 14th Amendments. It won’t win, but if it did, would it sue itself? — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) May 14, 2020

The know what the "C" and "L" stand for. They just changed the "A" to "Anti" — Joel Knaub (@JoelKnaub) May 14, 2020

Remember when the CL in ACLU stood for CIVIL LIBERTY? — ap (@Olygirlforever) May 14, 2020

I'm so old, I remember when the ACLU was *in favor* of civil liberties. — Art Vandelay (@DolphKearney) May 14, 2020

The ACLU doesn’t stand for Americans or Civil Liberties, and honestly hasn’t stood for them in a very long time. — Jason W. (@cobalt5050) May 14, 2020

Omg because God forbid due process is an actual tangible thing. — Nick Caggiano (@YoNickCaggiano) May 14, 2020

But it will be wonderful to have them shot down in court. — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) May 14, 2020

Good point.

This is what happens when 'discrimination' is univocally identified as 'bad', we literally become unable to discriminate between person A's right to due process and person B's 'right' to having her ideology confirmed. — Victoria Eremita (@VictoriaRemita) May 14, 2020

You would think they would support the rights of both the accused and the victim. Just insane. — I'm sorry… What? (@RussellWayneEv1) May 14, 2020

Nevermind the victims of false accusations. It's usually men, anyway. — Severely Ltd. noPhD. (@SeverelyLtd) May 14, 2020

How far the ACLU has fallen. A supposed civil rights group suing to stop due process. Shameful. — Ronald Jolly (@ProudExDemocrat) May 14, 2020

The ACLU is nothing more than a Leftist front group. — Christian (@ChristianCamara) May 14, 2020

Indeed! Those Biden/Obama regs were a travesty, literally foreign to American fundamental principles. The Democratic party too is lost. — tfslaw82 (@tfslaw82) May 14, 2020

Quietly this tough lady had done a fabulous job..brought common sense and due process back to colleges. — Richard A. Iamunno (@richardiamunno) May 14, 2020

