We’d already heard from Politico’s Blake Hounshell the “immediate question” surrounding that list of Obama administration officials who submitted unmasking requests regarding Michael Flynn: if declassification was “being used as a political weapon in the 2020 campaign.”

The Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus is another firefighter who’s trying to douse these flames by assuring us that unmasking occurs thousands of times a year to “better understand the context of intercepted conversations.”

What about this case is “fairly routine”?

