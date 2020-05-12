Like a lot of entertainers, Candian singer Bryan Adams has been doing some impromptu acoustic numbers online, and in a recent Instagram post, he lamented that “Cuts Like a Knife” would have been the opener at his upcoming shows if it weren’t for “bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards.” Of course, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is covering how Adams is “under fire” for the post.

Unfortunately, he walked back his comments a bit in another Instagram post, claiming he was just trying to “promote veganism.”

The complaints reportedly came from “a prominent group representing Chinese Canadians,” though it seems he had it right the first time.

The Chinese Communist Party has made it clear through Western media that it’s racist to associate the coronavirus with China in any way, except to praise China for virtually stopping the spread of the virus.

