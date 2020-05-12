A Port of Seattle police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after he posted a video to Instagram last week urging his fellow officers not to enforce the city’s stay-at-home orders, calling them unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account for Greg Anderson, 39, currently sits at around $280,000.

Alison Grande reports:

Anderson, 39, a Special Forces veteran, posted a video on Instagram last week encouraging officers not to enforce “stay-at-home” orders, calling them a violation of constitutional rights.

“I’ve seen officers nationwide enforcing tyrannical orders against the people,” said Anderson in the nearly eight-minute video. “I want to remind you regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus, we don’t have the authority to do those things to people just because a mayor or a governor tells you otherwise.

“We don’t get to violate people’s constitutional rights because someone in our chain of command tells us otherwise. It’s not how this country works.”

