A day ago, Republicans from the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, demanded the release of House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff’s Russia transcripts.

DEVELOPING: House Judiciary Republicans and House Oversight Republicans demand Chairman Adam Schiff release transcripts from Russia investigation @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/dXfQfPugwa — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 5, 2020

Is it going to happen? The House Judiciary Republicans say they’ll believe it when they see it:

Schiff caves! But we’ll believe it when we see it. https://t.co/PlYZFvP689 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 6, 2020

Here’s a thread by Kyle Cheney of Politico:

With House intel committee poised to release 53 Russia probe transcripts, a look at the inside baseball of why it's taken more than two years to release them. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

With Republicans in charge, the committee voted in Sept. 2018 (6 months after concluding their investigation) to send the transcripts to the ODNI to redact any classified info. Nunes sent them over in Nov. 2018. All 53 were to be released in one bloc after vetting. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

In March 2019, DNI informed the (now-Democrat-led) committee that it wanted to share the transcripts with the WH before returning them. Schiff said no and ODNI agreed not to share. In June 2019, ODNI proposed redactions for 43 of the transcripts but said WH needed to see others. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

In Sept. 2019, the committee took a unanimous vote to authorize Schiff release of the 43 vetted transcripts (and 2 unclassified transcripts the WH had been blocking). Nunes blamed the delay on foot-dragging by the ODNI. https://t.co/1CdshlOjQ7 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

Schiff accused the WH of "hijacking" the declassification process. He asked Nunes for help getting WH to back off. He indicated he'd release the vetted/unclassified transcripts quickly, but didn't. Impeachment hearings on Ukraine started days later. https://t.co/ZxCRyVs4pP — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

Matter fell off the radar for months as impeachment furor raged. Remained off-radar for most until WSJ editorial last month hit Schiff on the issue. https://t.co/u6HLPi6bvp Soon others in Trump orbit began calling for release of transcripts. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

Suddenly, ODNI indicated the WH hold on the remaining transcripts has been lifted. https://t.co/WIrV0TEv2h — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

Suddenly? As in, after the appointment of Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell?

And keep in mind, we’re not talking about 53 pages; we’re talking about 6,000 pages from 53 interviews.

JUST IN: House Intel spokesman confirms receipt of Grenell letter, says Russia transcripts will be released expeditiously: "After more than a year of unnecessary delay, the ODNI has finally concluded its protracted classification review of the Committee’s transcripts." pic.twitter.com/yBsMBcawHd — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

NEW: A year-long standoff between the House intel committee and the DNI is over. Dozens of House Russia probe transcripts could be released any day.https://t.co/K1QIqeYcIH — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2020

The transcripts could be released any day? How about today?

Yeah sure… @RichardGrenell please just release them all. We’re just so, so tired of this. — Caren (@Irishteatime115) May 6, 2020

What exactly is the definition of expeditiously to Schitt? If it's not out by noon tomorrow then Grenell should release it by end of day tomorrow. That's my definition of expeditiously — Doug (@DouglasAlmon) May 6, 2020

They’ve been ready for a year, weasel Schiff. — Kim Chapman (@kimbo1118) May 6, 2020

I can smell the document shredding from here. — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) May 6, 2020

This isn't a victory. Just release it. Letting Schiff control the release process will just redact more and draw out as long as he can. — Conservative Tech (@Bishlord5000) May 6, 2020

Grenell should have released it himself or at least set a deadline. Rowdy Schiff says "as expeditiously as possible given the CONSTRAINTS of the pandemic" in his response. — HTMaker (@HenryTheMaker) May 6, 2020

The wording suggests more delays. #ReleaseTheTranscripts today. — Wayne Sida (@neurosidafex) May 6, 2020

A little less talk and a lot more action. — Lil Red Haired Girl (@BeckyMassingill) May 6, 2020

"New redactions" — Silly Putty (@Lilliputty) May 6, 2020

I'll take stall tactics for $100, Alex. — Jason Manring (@jmanring1) May 6, 2020

He’s just gonna play games and completely redact them… Let them come from Grenell — Brklxn 🇺🇸✌🏼✝️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@confl8) May 6, 2020

Better not come out looking like this pic.twitter.com/6D27Xsvv1o — Daddio (@Slo_D) May 6, 2020

“Expeditious” is a highly subjective term and Schiff is a highly suspicious Committee Chair. — Dan Lewey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DanLewey1) May 6, 2020

Meaning: harmless ones first, any with implications never. — Carl carter (@Carlcar89230801) May 6, 2020

Expeditiously to weasel @RepAdamSchiff means Nov 4, 2020 — L L (@llggs5) May 6, 2020

Just make sure that they are all released and that mysteriously three or four aren't lost. — Northern Light (@northlight1953) May 6, 2020

He's not caving. Schiff is probably judge shopping right now! And I'm sure he can find one to block it. Grenell should release the transcripts now! — Lilly Angelo (@LillianaAngelo) May 6, 2020

Believe it when I see it as well. — Stephen Ogle (@SteveOgleJr) May 6, 2020

Put a Monday drop dead date. Quit playing the game and fight — Boomeranger (@FoolFyter) May 6, 2020

WHO CARES, ADAM? Let the transcripts speak for themselves. We’re not stupid. — [OnReady] ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HuberHammerQ) May 6, 2020

Let’s wrap a bow around this Russia thing and do it now.

All 53 interview transcripts of the House’s Trump-Russia probe were unanimously approved for release by @HouseIntelComm in Sept 2018. All have been signed off on by the Intel Community to protect classified info. Why aren’t these transcripts being released, @RepAdamSchiff? — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 6, 2020

Related: