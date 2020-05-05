We see all the time on Twitter people from blue states complaining that they subsidize all of the red states, particularly after the deduction for state and local taxes was eliminated, but we rarely hear them admit that without red states their corner groceries wouldn’t have any food in stock.

President Trump on Tuesday tweeted about not bailing out states that are poorly run, such as those that host sanctuary cities. He also took a swipe at payroll and capital gains taxes, but all of that just led Young Turk and former congressional candidate Cenk Uygur to declare that the next Democrat in charge should cut off all funding to red states.

If we had a Democrat with balls when we take over, they’d cut off funding to red states & make them beg for their handout. Almost all of them are welfare queens who live off the blue states. Republican run states are on average miserable failures who take more from federal govt. https://t.co/0aifSBybnE — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 5, 2020

Nice to hear the guy who wanted to replace Katie Hill in Congress admit he’d make people in red states beg for their own tax money from the federal government.

didn’t take long for your mask to slip off — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) May 5, 2020

(just kidding, it was never in place to begin with, people were just too stupid to realize it until you flamed out on the campaign trail) — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) May 5, 2020

If you think the answer to authoritarian cronyism is more authoritarian cronyism, you are not a progressive. — Stay-at-Home Jedi (@JediCounselor) May 5, 2020

A guy who named his show after genocidal monsters wants to starve people who live in places he doesn’t like. Checks out — JSapp_AR🍩🥀🥁 (@JSapp_AR) May 5, 2020

This is a not great take! — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) May 5, 2020

What a horrifically racist and classist take. You’re garbage. — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) May 5, 2020

This is most definitely not it. — 🦺🌹McAuley🌹🦺 (@McauleyHolmes) May 5, 2020

interesting idea to punish poor people on the basis of who their governors are. alternatively: what if we didn’t? — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) May 5, 2020

Oh boy… this is a really bad tweet dude. — Democratize The Enterprise (@RobertPerea) May 5, 2020

So screw me, right? I live in a red state. Let's think this over, Cenk. I'm already poor and disabled. — Jaybefaunt🌹🌻🌈♋ (@Jaybefaunt) May 5, 2020

Man, what. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 5, 2020

I mean…white progressives have a habit of going mask-off racism when they’re not getting their way so while this is disgusting it isn’t surprising. — Dante (@pacmanface8) May 5, 2020

damn you really hate black people — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) May 5, 2020

There are a lot of black people in many of these states, Cenk. — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) May 5, 2020

Screwing over rural black folks is progressive now. — Star Trek: Barclay (@Amanda_Kerri) May 5, 2020

union busting and appropriating anti-poor 'welfare queen' propaganda makes you a good fit for the DNC 👍 — anti-economics aktion 🚫📈 (@goth_dad) May 5, 2020

a tweet that ignores poor people AND reifies the classist construct of the 'welfare queen'? impressive! — Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) May 5, 2020

Your mask fell all the way off. — Katie🌻 (@k_artig) May 5, 2020

this is a promise to inflict suffering on the most disenfranchised for no appreciable gain, rather than working with them to build power in their states and contest the reactionary control that you're actually mad about — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) May 5, 2020

On the bright side it'll also cement leftists' reputation as coastal elites who know nothing about the lives of the people whose support they need to win elections! — Bass Pro Shoppe (@BobbyBigWheel) May 5, 2020

hey Cenk take a second to ponder the fact that doing that would disproportionately harm the people with the least power in those states and maybe stuff this take into the regret box — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) May 5, 2020

what is wrong with you — inverted vibe curve: plunder mode (@PatBlanchfield) May 5, 2020

I live in TN. Where should I go to beg, sir? — John Hamburger (@BronzeHammer) May 5, 2020

absolutely terrible take — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) May 5, 2020

Lol you’re worse at economics than you are at campaigning (and that’s saying a lot!) https://t.co/HM6Wnc0xx3 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) May 5, 2020

Horrid take. — Alyson Metzger (@AlysonMetzger) May 5, 2020

please go away — biz malarkey🌹 (@uhshanti) May 5, 2020

