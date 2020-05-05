We see all the time on Twitter people from blue states complaining that they subsidize all of the red states, particularly after the deduction for state and local taxes was eliminated, but we rarely hear them admit that without red states their corner groceries wouldn’t have any food in stock.

President Trump on Tuesday tweeted about not bailing out states that are poorly run, such as those that host sanctuary cities. He also took a swipe at payroll and capital gains taxes, but all of that just led Young Turk and former congressional candidate Cenk Uygur to declare that the next Democrat in charge should cut off all funding to red states.

Nice to hear the guy who wanted to replace Katie Hill in Congress admit he’d make people in red states beg for their own tax money from the federal government.

