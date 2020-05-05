As someone mentions in the comments on this video, people in Canada are on edge as the country just had its biggest mass shooting in April with 22 people dead. Not to sound cold, but you probably didn’t hear much about it in the American mainstream media — Canada’s not supposed to have mass shootings; that’s an American thing.

How on edge? Check out this video of a girl dressed as a stormtrooper and carrying a “blaster” on Star Wars Day — May the Fourth — being taken down by police in Lethbridge, Alberta, as she tried to drum up business for a cafe. (Language warning)

Unbelievable, just got video of this.

*What the hell happened to common sense:

Girl dressed up as a stormtrooper on may4th facing 3 cops with weapons drawn. You can hear her sobbing. I USED TO dress up with the 501st. Probably not anymore @KinelRyan @DDayCobra #FandomMenace https://t.co/x2HrNLMtOL pic.twitter.com/YrS9bBFJVn — X E V I U S S 💬 (@xeviuss) May 5, 2020

Lethbridge News Now reports:

The female employee arrived for work at 10:00 am on Monday, May 4, and went out in full costume around 20 minutes later. [Restaurant owner Bradley Whalen] believes that some members of the public must have seen her brandishing a plastic toy blaster believing it was a real gun and phoned police. Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) Inspector Jason Walper says they got two 911 calls regarding a firearms complaint near the business on 13 Street North. … “Police officers had guns drawn, pointed at my employee. They were yelling at her to put the gun down so she threw the plastic gun on the ground. At that point in time when I came out, she was on her knees kneeling down on the ground. The police had already checked and seen that the gun was plastic so they already knew that there wasn’t an issue or a risk there.”

Play devil's advocate and adding a bit of context. 2 weeks ago my province had the worst mass shooting in Canadian history. Everyone is on edge right now because of it. I do believe they got 911 calls about it my province have had a few false alarms just like this. 1/? — Azure Dodge (@AzureDodge) May 5, 2020

Having a mass shooting doesn’t excuse this obvious over reaction. There is clearly no threat here whatsoever, and even if they started with weapons drawn, they should’ve deescalated far sooner. — Elljaysa (@Elljaysa1) May 5, 2020

Pretty obvious who the real storm troopers are here. — elapresta (@elapresta) May 5, 2020

May the excessive use of force be with you. — BS detector (@beernutzbob) May 5, 2020

Reason 5,645,000 why people are starting to distrust LEO's. — FlyoverNate (@FlyoverN) May 5, 2020

I've always respected law enforcement, but, I gotta tell ya, I'm teetering…. hard. — WildernessVoice (@WildernessVoic1) May 5, 2020

Absolute insanity — Martha (@GeeGeeBates) May 5, 2020

No open carry in Canada. Strict rules. Anyone would get the same attention, whether in costume or not. — Onward and Upward (@PiggyWigglesIII) May 5, 2020

In the cops defense has anyone checked the new gun ban list in Canada for the Blastech E-11 Heavy Ion Blaster? Also has the ability for it to fire automatically been disabled? — Mark M1A Scout Squad (@pipsquack638) May 5, 2020

No civilian needs to own an imperial blaster rifle. They're more dangerous than an AR-15! — Kat ☆ (@_Vs_The_World) May 5, 2020

I’m equally concerned with the “multiple 911 calls stating there was someone with a firearm” by the busybodies who apparently believe Stormtroopers and blasters are real & a threat. It’s common knowledge that they can’t hit anything, anyway — Aaron Watamaniuk (@AaronWatamaniuk) May 5, 2020

With the recent ban, it proved most Canadians don't know what guns look like, just like most Americans don't. It's ignorant fearmongering from authoritarians that led to this. — Cozy Gamer Gimp (@GrumpyCatterman) May 5, 2020

Guy: its a plastic toy gun

Cop: I dont care You'll care once this video is used to get you and your partners fired for using brute force on an innocent — BlitzFire (@pyroBlitzFire) May 5, 2020

People are calling out the cops for this ( and yes, they severely over reacted to a plastic gun) but it was other people who initially called the cops that were freaking out over an OBVIOUSLY FAKE GUN. — Shan Mark (@ShanMark18) May 5, 2020

No matter what the call is, the police are supposed to assess the credibility of the threat. Instead these clowns mindlessly pulled actual guns on a CLEARLY unarmed person which puts the public in actual danger, because most cops can't shoot any better than a Stormtrooper. — Pseudo Nym (@ps_nym) May 5, 2020

Let’s salute our first responders who heroically disarmed what looks to be a hundred pound girl in an obvious costume. A little blood was spilled but after they took away her plastic phaser you never know if she could use her 100lbs to over power all the cops there. — Adam (@AdamEgan0) May 5, 2020

All common sense has gone. This is insanity, poor girl, why did they have to handcuff her after she was putting her arms up. I hope she sues they police department. — Carmela (@cpnovelas) May 5, 2020

Isn't the feminization of Western culture great? Governance through moral panic, safety above all. — Christopher Hamill (@ChrisHamill16) May 5, 2020

“The employee was arrested and placed into a police vehicle, but was released at the scene. No charges against her were filed,” reports Lethbridge News Now, although her nose was bloodied on the concrete.

