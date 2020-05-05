Townhall’s Katie Pavlich is keeping an eye on Rep. John Ratcliffe’s confirmation hearing to become the Director of National Intelligence and noting that Sen. Mark Warner is already attacking Acting DNI and Ambassador Richard Grenell.

Grenell says he was hoping to brief Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Warner on reforms in the intelligence community but Warner canceled their scheduled phone call and hasn’t rescheduled in months.

CBS News’ intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis took Grenell’s tweet as a swipe at Warner.

Add “swipes” to “pounces” and “seizes.”

