Townhall’s Katie Pavlich is keeping an eye on Rep. John Ratcliffe’s confirmation hearing to become the Director of National Intelligence and noting that Sen. Mark Warner is already attacking Acting DNI and Ambassador Richard Grenell.

I see Democrat Senator Warner is already attacking Ambassador @RichardGrenell at Congressman Ratcliffe's DNI confirmation hearing. A sign Grenell is doing a good job. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 5, 2020

Grenell says he was hoping to brief Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Warner on reforms in the intelligence community but Warner canceled their scheduled phone call and hasn’t rescheduled in months.

I was hoping to brief Senator @MarkWarner on the reforms I am implementing but he cancelled our scheduled phone call and hasn’t been willing to reschedule the call in months. We’ve never spoken. https://t.co/UHgK1zUPmS — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 5, 2020

CBS News’ intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis took Grenell’s tweet as a swipe at Warner.

The Acting DNI swipes at the Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman as a confirmation hearing for Grenell's permanent replacement is underway — https://t.co/9e7vIhhYGm — Olivia Gazis (@Olivia_Gazis) May 5, 2020

REPUBLICANS SWIPE — Brenna Gervais-Gutfeld ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MrsJTMacy) May 5, 2020

Swipes? — Hell Yeah (@CarrierCalloway) May 5, 2020

That man couldn't help but pounce!!! — MufflePuff_36 (@36Mufflepuff) May 5, 2020

Yes. Isn't it wonderful. — Madame Queen (@annbellipanni) May 5, 2020

Grenell has to get the truth out there, because we all know we can't trust the leftist media to do that. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) May 5, 2020

"swipes" = responds — Look, Fat – Austere Wuhan Scholar👌 (@UrBetsyJean) May 5, 2020

Is that your summary of the exchange? Ridiculous. — Militant_Normalita⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@iWideOpen) May 5, 2020

“Swipes” is that the new term for telling the truth? — sarah (@Warrensworld22) May 5, 2020

I don’t think you understand what “swipes” means. Hint: it’s not a default for facts you don’t like. @RichardGrenell — PacificBeachBum (@JohnGalt20161) May 5, 2020

He "swiped" at him? Really? By stating he has tried to talk to Warner but that Warner refused, is considered swiping? You're a joke. — Leigh James (@PatriotLJames) May 5, 2020

What's your point? You're saying that the worthless asswipe @markwarner shouldn't take calls from the acting DNI? — Gregory Alan (@rightgreg61) May 5, 2020

You misspelled propagandist in your bio. He tried to talk to rabid partisan @MarkWarner long before the hearing — BillMaron3 (@BillMaron3) May 5, 2020

Why hasn’t Warner been willing to schedule a call with him? Sounds like Grenell is ready, willing and able. — Honest Abe (@LincolnAbe1865) May 5, 2020

This activist masquerading as a journalist refuses to focus on what A/DNI Grenell discloses here: @MarkWarner has refused to take a call with Grenell. Warner is supposed to provide oversight of the IC. What a disgrace — both Warner and @Olivia_Gazis. https://t.co/VmpHshLK7k — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 5, 2020

Add “swipes” to “pounces” and “seizes.”

