The District Herald is reporting that a 22-year-old Antifa activist in Oregon named Austin Goodrich has locked down his Twitter account after going viral for tweeting about a lawsuit against his landlord, who happens to be his grandmother.

The District Herald reports that Goodrich received an outpouring of sympathy after filing a complaint that “the actions of his landlord left him ‘feeling overwhelmingly violated and vulnerable.'”

A militant antifa activist went viral recently for filing a complaint against his landlord for tracking his coronavirus stimulus check and demanding rent — but he conveniently left out that the landlord is his grandmother.

Goodrich was demanding that his grandmother waive all rent due until the end of his lease on June 30, waive all due and past-due amounts, return his security deposit and give him an excellent rental reference. Since she did not respond to his absurd requests, he filed a lawsuit.

Goodrich tweeted that his landlord had text[ed] him hours after he received his stimulus money asking whether he planned to use it to pay rent.

However, the defendant is not only his grandmother and landlord — she is also his tax preparer.

Yeah, apparently because she’s also his tax preparer, she was using his Social Security number to track his coronavirus stimulus check.

