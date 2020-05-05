The District Herald is reporting that a 22-year-old Antifa activist in Oregon named Austin Goodrich has locked down his Twitter account after going viral for tweeting about a lawsuit against his landlord, who happens to be his grandmother.

Antifa Activist Goes Viral Bragging About Lawsuit Against Landlord for Demanding Rent — Turns Out It’s His Grandma https://t.co/EwG98otv7W — District Herald (@DistrictHerald) May 3, 2020

The District Herald reports that Goodrich received an outpouring of sympathy after filing a complaint that “the actions of his landlord left him ‘feeling overwhelmingly violated and vulnerable.'”

A militant antifa activist went viral recently for filing a complaint against his landlord for tracking his coronavirus stimulus check and demanding rent — but he conveniently left out that the landlord is his grandmother. … Goodrich was demanding that his grandmother waive all rent due until the end of his lease on June 30, waive all due and past-due amounts, return his security deposit and give him an excellent rental reference. Since she did not respond to his absurd requests, he filed a lawsuit. Goodrich tweeted that his landlord had text[ed] him hours after he received his stimulus money asking whether he planned to use it to pay rent. However, the defendant is not only his grandmother and landlord — she is also his tax preparer.

The really sad part is that his commie brothers should shun him, but these days this is probably laudable among his peers. — Rooster (@RafterRichard) May 5, 2020

I would believe communism supports that outlook as its about familial hate as well. Its funny as heck though — Bluecy-QRNT-3APR201700 (@redwhitetwice) May 5, 2020

Grade "A" POS — Rod Pelletier (@RodPelletier) May 5, 2020

I'm betting that nobody else will rent to him and that grandma gives him a substantial discount. — TheGreatUnknown (@TheGrea28790479) May 5, 2020

Step up from the basement! — comfy sofa (@gogetemboy1969) May 5, 2020

In a turn of events that surprised absolutely no one. — Jimmy Rustler (@TheRustling) May 5, 2020

It is satire but it also happens to be real. — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) May 5, 2020

He owes her past due rent at that, lame punk. — enemy (@enemy_88) May 5, 2020

Imagine being blessed to the point where you have a family member who can rent you a place. I bet he gets it at a discount as well, which usually happens. Spoiled brat, the rest of us would love to be in his place. We don't know how most of us will end up after this lockdown. — Defry (@jabezel) May 5, 2020

A true role model of the revolution! pic.twitter.com/wClRHPN7ay — MrMysteryGuest (@MrMysteryGuest1) May 5, 2020

To be fair to the soy goon, she still violated the law by using his identity in an unauthorized manner to access a government system. Does the twat need to get off social media? Yes. Does he at least partially have a reason to be upset? Yes. — T (@Telos786) May 5, 2020

Yeah, apparently because she’s also his tax preparer, she was using his Social Security number to track his coronavirus stimulus check.

Cool, but he should still pay his rent like a decent individual. — The Daemon Bird (@AshboundPhoenix) May 5, 2020

At least he's not living in his mom's basement. — Trevor Cameron 🌾 (@RiverRidgeADV) May 3, 2020

Just pay your grandma. Good grief. She probably changed your diaper, don't make her do it again. — D-Rez (@DiegoJuanRamos) May 3, 2020

Related: