Judging from his and wife Jill’s online chat with U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, it looks like Joe Biden was allowed out of his basement dungeon TV studio and allowed to move up into the kitchen, so the guy’s definitely limbering up for that hardball interview with Joe and Mika Friday morning.

We almost didn’t post this clip because, to be fair, it’s very possible that Biden has no idea how many grandchildren he has; he only recently discovered he has a new grandchild (whom he doesn’t seem to want to talk about, and for whom his son doesn’t seem to want to pay child support).

Still, watching Biden away from his basement teleprompter setup was a bit awkward — not as awkward as him and Hillary Clinton staring silently at their webcams for 20 seconds, but awkward nonetheless.

Joe Biden says he has 6 granddaughters… then corrects himself to 5… then immediately again down to 4

The Presidential debates are going to be such a mess.pic.twitter.com/p79BfrvPkG — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 30, 2020

Ah yes, the presidential debates.

He just a train wreck like to watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/9BI1YE9Ncz — DeHuismus (@MereldeHuismus) April 30, 2020

And Jill isn’t going to correct him. She just lets it go like no one will notice. — Bluebell (@Springbluebelle) April 30, 2020

That Hunter has so many illegitimate kids that Joe can't keep them straight — Lotusjoints (@Lotusjoints12) April 30, 2020

Is he counting the newest one from Hunter he’s never met? Or even acknowledged? — Kristine (@Tine244) April 30, 2020

He’s a mess and she should be ashamed — Suzanne Wilson (@write4Usue) April 30, 2020

I don’t like to make fun of the elderly. But he’s asking for it🤷‍♂️ — mgo dilanian (@MDilanian) April 30, 2020

It’s a confidence interval with margin of error = 1 kid. — TalkToTheHand (@TalkToTheFoot) April 30, 2020

Is jill going to babysit him on each interview? — Lori (@texasgirl71112) April 30, 2020

People want this guy for President?!

His wife’s gotta be by his side to answer questions for him. — MetalDad (@Eddie_Dzialo) April 30, 2020

I have noticed that too, he can’t do an appearance without her. — Patrick Kiser (@PatrickKiser1) April 30, 2020

He's gonna forget the 4 digit nuclear bomb code — Fouad (@fouadity) April 30, 2020

They're going to have to change it to 1234 — RaTG13 (@jefffenner007) April 30, 2020

This is like a scene from Westworld gone bad Old Dolores lets her Human clone malfunction before they go have economic intercourse — JS56 (@joeStef56) April 30, 2020

On one hand it’s sad. He’s an older guy and to some degree, it’s nature taking its course but on the other hand, he’s the one insisting to be out there in the running for the most powerful job in the world so the criticism is fair. — doylecjd (@doylecjd) April 30, 2020

Time it takes for the “ no debate “ argument to begin 6-5-4-…. — Todd Nichols (@ToddN007) April 30, 2020

3 … 2 … 1 … Go.

They’re never going to debate. — Phaidra Lancaster (@PhaidraLinKS) April 30, 2020

Unfortunately i think you are right — Dave Trosdahl (@davidlt) April 30, 2020

They will NEVER let Biden debate, every excuse will be used! — Marco (@marcomartok) April 30, 2020

100% agree — Patrick Kiser (@PatrickKiser1) April 30, 2020

There won’t be any debates. There will be excuse after excuse why they can’t make it work. Keep Joe hidden and protected — Darrin (@trbogolf) April 30, 2020

There won't be any debates — Jeff Williams (@JLWNEO) April 30, 2020

The DNC’s best bet is to demand Trump debate a hologram of Biden with Jill answering in a low voice. — [Redacted] (@thebleepstate) April 30, 2020

Guaranteed there will be no debates. — bradley ryder (@bradleyryder) April 30, 2020

You're fooling yourself if you actually think Trump will debate against him. The Dems will enact one last desperate scramble to switch out and prop up some "knight in shiny armor" to oppose Trump. Fortunately, it won't work, because we are all wise to their corruption & tricks.🇺🇸 — Kyle V. Schiefer 🇺🇸 (@VincentSchiefer) April 30, 2020

When it was Trump vs. Hillary, she could hold her own but this guy is going to get slaughtered by Trump. It's gonna get ugly and embarrassing quick. You know Biden is praying this virus keeps going so he doesn't have to debate, let alone stand for an hour. — 7 (@RodBuskas) April 30, 2020

He’ll never make it there. Hillary will come out of the convention with the nomination. — Bubba Hyden (@RealTXtrashman) April 30, 2020

Exit question:

@JoeBiden so how many grandkids do you actually have? What are their names? — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) April 30, 2020

