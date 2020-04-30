Judging from his and wife Jill’s online chat with U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe, it looks like Joe Biden was allowed out of his basement dungeon TV studio and allowed to move up into the kitchen, so the guy’s definitely limbering up for that hardball interview with Joe and Mika Friday morning.

We almost didn’t post this clip because, to be fair, it’s very possible that Biden has no idea how many grandchildren he has; he only recently discovered he has a new grandchild (whom he doesn’t seem to want to talk about, and for whom his son doesn’t seem to want to pay child support).

Still, watching Biden away from his basement teleprompter setup was a bit awkward — not as awkward as him and Hillary Clinton staring silently at their webcams for 20 seconds, but awkward nonetheless.

Ah yes, the presidential debates.

3 … 2 … 1 … Go.

Exit question:

