The law firm Covington & Burling, LLP (of which Eric Holder is a partner) has reportedly filed a motion to correct an error made as a result of a “miscommunication” — by submitting some 6,800 documents and emails that were not previously produced to Flynn when he was a client.

#FLYNN Covington (former attorneys) just filed motion to submit more case files to Flynn’s current lawyers after “correcting the error made as a result of the miscommunication…This effort yielded…approx. 6,800 documents and emails (including attachments) @CBSNews @RobLegare pic.twitter.com/fYKIEi4LOi — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 28, 2020

After Covington, law firm that Flynn fired for ineffective counsel and unwaivable conflicts of interest, disclosed that it had just "discovered" 6,800 documents it failed to disclose to Flynn, the judge in the case ordered the firm to re-search ALL files. Not good, Covington. pic.twitter.com/ecjoYz9MN2 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 28, 2020

New Flynn filing: Flynn's prior lawyers have found "approximately 6,800 documents and emails" that were not previously produced to Flynn and @SidneyPowell1 Full doc:https://t.co/fQu32MCLAL pic.twitter.com/IRMr75Hfng — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 28, 2020

