Here’s some news you can’t use. During Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, a DHS official noted that bleach can kill the coronavirus on surfaces in 5 minutes and isopropyl alcohol, aka rubbing alcohol, in 30 seconds.

For some reason, the Washington Post’s Amber Phillips thought it was important to look up the cost of isopropyl alcohol on Amazon and found that it’s an astounding $2,375.

What she didn’t mention is that’s the price for a 55-gallon drum.

So this is a 55-gallon drum of laboratory-grade isopropyl alcohol.

