Here’s some news you can’t use. During Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing, a DHS official noted that bleach can kill the coronavirus on surfaces in 5 minutes and isopropyl alcohol, aka rubbing alcohol, in 30 seconds.

DHS official says sunlight impedes transmission of the virus (more outdoor activities) and bleach kills the virus in 5 minutes and isopropyl alcohol in 30 seconds. Trump "Sounds interesting to me" — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) April 23, 2020

For some reason, the Washington Post’s Amber Phillips thought it was important to look up the cost of isopropyl alcohol on Amazon and found that it’s an astounding $2,375.

Isopropyl alcohol, which the Trump administration is saying can kill the virus in 30 seconds on surfaces, for sale on Amazon right now for $2,375 pic.twitter.com/T61mdcYVNU — Amber Phillips (@byamberphillips) April 23, 2020

What she didn’t mention is that’s the price for a 55-gallon drum.

This is about 55 gallons. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 23, 2020

34 cents an ounce scandalous — GhostOfSteveFoster (@SteveFosterLich) April 23, 2020

I smell a Pulitzer ..ha ha — Haole (@takethepoints41) April 23, 2020

Should have cropped out the price per fluid oz too if you were going to be this misleading to begin with — Roman Catholic Dad (@RCatholicDad) April 23, 2020

That's a 55 gallon drum of it, genius. 🤡 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 23, 2020

55 gallons is more than any person would ever need in a lifetime… — Social Distancer (@aarond23) April 23, 2020

✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 23, 2020

Related: Has Amber never bought isopropyl alcohol? Or, say, been to a CVS? https://t.co/OsZtrYRGJ1 pic.twitter.com/N0b4t0A5Ud — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 23, 2020

Wow. I just bought some for like a $1.50 I'M RICH!!!!!! — Staccato (@SkipGlitch) April 23, 2020

You're doing great, Amber! — Peter Westeros (@PeterWesteros) April 23, 2020

Bonus fact: the highest legal limit in a consumer product is 91% isopropyl, and in most cases it’s reduced to 70% — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) April 23, 2020

So this is a 55-gallon drum of laboratory-grade isopropyl alcohol.

I really hope that the likes for this tweet were ironic — Eric Owen (@capsncubs) April 23, 2020

I just came to see if this was still up. — 🎠🐞Farisa Bea🐞🎠 (@farisa2020) April 23, 2020

Yes it's a 55 gallon drum. This company sells stuff in bulk. Also I can't even find this page using multiple searches so it's either gone or idk what voodoo she pulled to find it. — neontaster (@neontaster) April 23, 2020

Free shipping though! — Nick(help my wife beat cancer) (@NickMxp) April 23, 2020

Thanks for tweeting while pissed. Helps the profession — Dusty Lee Cook (@DustyLeeCook) April 23, 2020

You should have the WaPo’s owner assign you to write an expose on Amazon’s outrageous prices. Oh… wait… — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) April 23, 2020

Just here for the ratio — TheBobBrue (@TheBobBrue) April 23, 2020

Uhh it's the same stuff I use to clean thermal paste off a CPU. You can get it for a few bucks. — random thoughts (@musings_n) April 23, 2020

Buying 55 gallon drums of rubbing alcohol to own the Trumpers — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) April 23, 2020

To be fair, that is, umm, about 7000 oz. Is that a lot? — Doug Brooks (@DBrooksSr) April 23, 2020

That's a ton! Every American could have like 20 oz.. — Jason (@JFrank3375) April 23, 2020

Amber, your best move at this point is to claim your account was hacked. (I'm assuming a "my bad" and an apology is completely out of the question.) — Hormel Chavez (@ItsHormelChavez) April 23, 2020

I thought you were being dumb but you're clearly just lying. You cropped out the picture of the 55 gallon drum, which means you knew it was that much. pic.twitter.com/DFLmJbbJ4z — neontaster (@neontaster) April 23, 2020

Limit is one per customer, though — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) April 23, 2020

The Washington Post: Where Journalism Dies from Trump Derangement Syndrome. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 23, 2020

You really cut that image up to ensure it didn’t tell the real story. Why would a serious journalist try to gaslight us? — Paul Lynd (@allyallpaul) April 23, 2020

Please. I bet she doesn't even know how to crop things.

She swiped that image from a FB group & immediately tweeted it out without even taking 5 seconds to verify.

This is the media. This is what they do. HACKS. Lazy hacks — Marisa (@marisastio) April 23, 2020

Hi Amber. You probably ought to delete this tweet. Have a great day and make sure you always check portion sizes before ordering! — Brian Lewis  (@bxlewi1) April 23, 2020

Journalism 2020 — Double D (@whitewaterMkII) April 23, 2020

Hey can I have your job? You seem really bad at it. — Nidoran⚧️ (@souricelle) April 23, 2020

Imagine waking up everyday knowing you're this dumb. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Related: