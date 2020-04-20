There’s really not much we can add to this clip except to congratulate whoever’s idea it was to but Speaker Nancy Pelosi on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and have her give a tour of her two industrial-grade freezers packed with premium ice cream while people unemployed because of the COVID-19 lockdown were lined up at food banks.

This is a brutal ad. What an optics disaster that ice cream segment was for Speaker Pelosi pic.twitter.com/1KGPV38h8y — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 20, 2020

Oh my God. That was amazing. Better because it’s true. Wow — Wuhan Kameleon (@kameleon_o) April 20, 2020

I'm not sure who thought it would be a good idea for Speaker Pelosi to go through her stocked double fridges indulging in ice cream in the midst of historic American unemployment. But I bet they're regretting giving her that advice now. — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) April 20, 2020

A living deplorables moment that will haunt well into November. — Johanna Scharf (@JohannaScharf) April 20, 2020

And this ad is permanent. — Joey 🇺🇸 (@JoJo_C11) April 20, 2020

Dayum. Thanks for the ammo Nancy. Keep up the good work. You too AOC and Jayapal. All of you D's are revealing your true selves to We The People EVERY DAMN DAY this crisis continues. We Will Remember in November. Count on it. — Deana Darby (@DeanaDarby) April 20, 2020

OMG. Those people in that ad. Not in Russia, not in Somalia, not in Haiti, but my countrymen. In America. Today. This is heart wrenching. And absolutely infuriating. — Craig 🙃 (@5againstOne) April 20, 2020

What’s even worse, is that it didn’t even dawn on her or the people at CBS. #NancyAntoinette — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) April 20, 2020

It just proves how utterly isolated and out of touch they are in their little bubble. It's the same mindset that thinks multi-millionaire celebrities raising millions of collars for the utterly corrupt WHO and its Chinese puppet masters is also a good look. — Fish Tank Cleaner Eating Gator Fan (@Gator_Country) April 20, 2020

The face of the Democrats. — AJ (@SBSportsDiva) April 20, 2020

OMG!! The disconnect is absolutely STUNNING!!!! — jeoff (@jeoff6) April 20, 2020

The House & the Senate during impeachment they were up till 1:00am. Where are they now? — steve smart (@stevesm53973126) April 20, 2020

So creepy.

Optics? That is no mirage. That is pure, unabashed evil. — Julian Cox (@JulianCox_F_Hot) April 21, 2020

We need to get brutal. I'm so tired of having to accept what these rich, out of touch people are doing. They clearly don't care because just so long as they can keep using the people to remain in power, they don't have to care. TIME TO MAKE THEM CARE. They are safe, we are not. — DRG (@baby9er) April 20, 2020

Man, that's bad and accurate AF! — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) April 20, 2020

Trump's ad team ain't playing around. — Nopeamean 🧢🇺🇲⚖️ (@nopeamean) April 20, 2020

So what's REALLY gonna happen? Pelosi stops eating her gourmet ice cream long enough to come back to DC to pork up some garbage bill to screw us out of more billions that will go to help her buds & be laundered back to Dems in time for the election. And Repubs will thank her.👎 — Hardtimes75 🇺🇸 (@Hardtimes75) April 21, 2020

Yeah, probably.

See the thing about this commercial is it is 100% accurate. It is the truth. Great work to whoever created it and God Bless the United States of America. — ED HAAS (@NewsLibertatem) April 20, 2020

Again, a big thank you to Pelosi for providing the footage for this ad with a big smile on her face.

