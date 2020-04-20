There’s really not much we can add to this clip except to congratulate whoever’s idea it was to but Speaker Nancy Pelosi on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and have her give a tour of her two industrial-grade freezers packed with premium ice cream while people unemployed because of the COVID-19 lockdown were lined up at food banks.

Trending

So creepy.

Yeah, probably.

Again, a big thank you to Pelosi for providing the footage for this ad with a big smile on her face.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campaign adcoronavirusDonald TrumpfreezerIce creamNancy PelosiPPP