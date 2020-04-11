We were so busy with COVID-19 coverage this week that Vox’s solicitation for donations slipped right past us, but if you haven’t been furloughed during the lockdown and have a couple of bucks to spare — maybe that stimulus check — Vox would certainly appreciate it.

All jokes about vital explanatory journalism aside, Quillette founding editor Claire Lehmann wants to know where the $300 million pumped into Vox in 2015 went.

Vox, show us the money!

