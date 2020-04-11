We were so busy with COVID-19 coverage this week that Vox’s solicitation for donations slipped right past us, but if you haven’t been furloughed during the lockdown and have a couple of bucks to spare — maybe that stimulus check — Vox would certainly appreciate it.
Clear, concise information has never been more important than today.
Please consider making a contribution to Vox to help us keep producing free explanatory journalism that helps people navigate the coronavirus crisis.
Here’s how to support our work: https://t.co/DSXLBCsPgr
— Vox (@voxdotcom) April 8, 2020
All jokes about vital explanatory journalism aside, Quillette founding editor Claire Lehmann wants to know where the $300 million pumped into Vox in 2015 went.
I've got no problem at all with Vox asking for financial contributions from readers–that's what we do at Quillette & have done so for years now. But what on earth did they spend $US300M of investment on?
Manhattan real estate? Cocktail and uber bills? Executive salaries?🤷 pic.twitter.com/0CMrwG1vMG
— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) April 10, 2020
Diversity training.
— Konstantin Kisin (@KonstantinKisin) April 10, 2020
Actual lol
— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) April 10, 2020
$306mm and not a single quality article?
— SkepticalInvestor 🙊 (@95hoo) April 10, 2020
I have a tip for you. pic.twitter.com/Q7yZWNbBjA
— Nephanor PhD PROvert is [Mombot] (@Nephanor) April 10, 2020
Clear, concise information has never been more important than today. pic.twitter.com/uVixi9j1af
— mr gorzz (@mrgrozz) April 10, 2020
Vox, show us the money!
VOX IS OUT ASKING FOR DONATIONS!? BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/gTLX5Mmjrs
— myjah (@SexInTheMoon69) April 10, 2020
"Vox, which made revenues of $185m last year, has raised more than $300m of funding, including a $200m investment from NBCUniversal in 2015 that valued the group at roughly $1bn."
YET… they want you to DONATE to them!?https://t.co/WxFyAIZNW9
— myjah (@SexInTheMoon69) April 10, 2020
VOX is NOT fucking NPR. They have offices in the downtown financial district in NYC and in DC that literally cost millions of dollars in rent a year and they have NO REASON to have those offices other than that the workers can tell Mommy and Daddy how successful they are.
— myjah (@SexInTheMoon69) April 10, 2020
Possibly for more Manhattan real estate, cocktails, uber bills, and raises for executives?
— AJ (@AndrewJayabc) April 10, 2020
Free-trade, fair-trade, locally grown, locally sourced, locally refined social-justice sensitive, racially appropriate, gender neutral role staffed, employee-owner, profit-sharing system outfitted companies employing equal pay, equal rights, equal outcome worker approved.
— Wayneco's politics account (@wcpol) April 10, 2020
The electric bill for the pump that inflates Ezras ego
— Tyler (@tpage8) April 10, 2020
Big London estate + their video production is honestly quite good. The written articles though are a disaster.
— Tim Soret (@timsoret) April 10, 2020
Their video production is quite good but it's not 300m good.
— Raph לוי (@RaphLevy_) April 10, 2020
That's almost enough to give one million dollars to every person in the United States!
— George Darroch (@georgedarroch) April 10, 2020
Organically grown, non-GMO quinoa
— Obaid Omer (@obaidomer) April 10, 2020
They built toilets for each of the genders. They go on for miles & more money is required to finish the job.
— Kcrap Ppoast (@KPpoast) April 10, 2020
They were trying to build a bridge in Israel to cover up their first major cockup. Damn those cost overruns.
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) April 10, 2020
avocado toast
— JeffHiLoYo (@JeffHiLoYo) April 10, 2020
Organic cocaine
— Toby Bensimon (@tobybensimon) April 10, 2020
I’ve always assumed at least half their budget went to bespoke artisanal lessons in chiding tech companies on Twitter.
— Blake Commagere (@commagere) April 10, 2020
Lots and lots of shit journalism
— Joshua Kessler (@JoshuaKessler1) April 10, 2020
Soy lattes.
— Steve Johnson (@SteveJohnsonCAD) April 10, 2020
Ezra’s childcare isn’t cheap
— Daniel LJ (@hereforElon) April 10, 2020
Stockpiling ventilators?
— Audley's Online Autoprognostificatory Horrorscope (@AudleyStrange) April 10, 2020
Masks, apparently
— Refleks83 (@Refleks83) April 10, 2020
Toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
— Alejandra García (@AlejaGarxa) April 10, 2020
Wasn’t for benefits for their employees
— Ronald Lockley (@lawyeron) April 10, 2020
lawyers
— Allen Farrington (@allenf32) April 10, 2020
$295m was spent on rebranding the Vox logo
— Vijar 🦁 (@VijarKohli) April 10, 2020
That amazing shade of yellow
— Asclepius (@Asclepius____) April 10, 2020
Funding intersectional terrorism
— The Curious Ape (@TheCuriousApeYT) April 10, 2020
These NYC Happy Hours are crazy.
— Kevin “Never Enough Podcasting” Kautzman 🎧❤️ (@KevinKautzman) April 10, 2020
i actually do have a problem with this. This letter should disclose that the financial contributions being asked of the reader is going to support a corporate asset owned by millionaire investors.
— Matt (@MatthewGalanty) April 10, 2020
But by putting contextually accurate and relevant information in something they’ve written would go against everything they stand for.
— Kenneth Mayville (@yousoclassyken) April 10, 2020
