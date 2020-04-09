We already have President Trump accused of involuntary manslaughter for telling that Arizona woman to poison her husband with fish-tank cleaner, but Joe Biden fangirl and Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin thinks Biden really needs to run with that angle if he wants to win in November. He has to accuse Trump of being willing to kill people — perhaps hundreds of thousands of people.
If Biden is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people. https://t.co/JiTMMGvDBE
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 10, 2020
Honestly, they keep paying her to write this stuff when it’s obvious she’s totally succumbed to TDS and just lost it. (And just as an aside, could she update her Twitter avatar from the photo of her smiling? When’s the last time she smiled? OK, maybe when Biden rolled Bernie on Super Tuesday 2.)
Check out @JRubinBlogger murderously hoping for more deaths so Biden can beat Trump. These leftist #NeverTrump haters are sick, sick puppies. https://t.co/ajWoB7d7EI
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 10, 2020
It is like you have a roulette wheel of least viable ideas, and this was on the smallest space and it hit…
Try writing a romance novel, at least the tragedy will be believable
— Garbage Can fan (@bengal_coach) April 10, 2020
— Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) April 10, 2020
Give @SirajAHashmi your phone! The people have demanded it!
— conservativeleafsfan (@conservleafsfan) April 10, 2020
Do your arms ever get tired of carrying water for the CCP or the Democrats? pic.twitter.com/cHentZJMvd
— LeoTrollstoy (@SpaceForThePapa) April 10, 2020
Please continue advising Democrats it’s awesome for us
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 10, 2020
You are insane. Insane. Insane!! INSANE!!!!!
— fugitivemama in lockdown (@fugitivemama) April 10, 2020
Rubin suggesting the rational civil level headed approach. Much appreciated!
— sunnyhunnybun (@lyrical_fork) April 10, 2020
This Biden?
.
.
👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/vQolUwFgtk
— Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) April 10, 2020
— Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) April 10, 2020
It's pretty telling that you believe Biden can't win without accusing President Trump of "willingness to kill people". 😆
— John Smith 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JSmithpolitics1) April 10, 2020
It’s already telling that they’re trying to sell him by putting together make-believe cabinets for him to generate “excitement.”
I didn’t know TDS went this high.
— Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) April 10, 2020
I can't believe you actually typed this out and hit the Tweet button.
— Pew Pew Pew Research Center (@olderChrisBrown) April 10, 2020
Jen–just when I think you can't get any more insane–you prove me wrong.
— mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 10, 2020
The ratio.
My…..
……
…..
…..
GOD!!!!! the ratio.
🥴🥴🥴🥴
— Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 10, 2020
You are a vile, repugnant ignoramus.
— Art (@realartinro) April 10, 2020
Hey, Jen. Remember when you theorized that Coronavirus would kill more people in conservative states because you're a partisan hack who's almost always wrong? We do.
— Narrative Feeder (@narrativefeeder) April 10, 2020
This is one hell of a bad take!
— Captain Ahab (@CaptainAhab_MD) April 10, 2020
— CIA Hacked China (@CiaHacked) April 10, 2020
Good God, lady. pic.twitter.com/3dJL5FoBnl
— ann bolton (@annboltXlibra) April 10, 2020
Seek help.
— Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) April 10, 2020
It really is kind of a shame that she lost Comfortably Smug’s Partisan Hack bracket to Brian Stelter. She worked hard for it.
Woo buddy.
— Phil, Doctor of Mystical Science (@philllosoraptor) April 10, 2020
Get a therapist Jen! pic.twitter.com/OzU8NpJek5
— Maple Sugar⭐⭐⭐ (@MapleSu83765869) April 10, 2020
You’re so pretty.
— Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 10, 2020
I’m going to tell my kids this is the bat sh*t crazy some dude ate that started COVID-19
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) April 10, 2020
What in the hell is wrong with you? This is an absolute sickness, seek help!
— Ray T (@NVRayT) April 10, 2020
— Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) April 10, 2020
"Blood libels equal votes" – Jennifer "Seriously! I'm a Conservative" Rubin
— #NoRefundsTour2020 (@goywithaploy3) April 10, 2020
This is disgraceful
— Karry 🇺🇸 (@kmrowe1) April 10, 2020
Obviously, you have absolutely no idea how over the top and ridiculous this is.
— Matt (@totallymatt123) April 10, 2020
Here he is:
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 10, 2020
You're insane . Seriously , seek help it's never too late.
— Chris 🇺🇸 (@wr2020ny) April 10, 2020
It must mean something that so very many people are advising Rubin to seek help. For real.
