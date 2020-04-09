We already have President Trump accused of involuntary manslaughter for telling that Arizona woman to poison her husband with fish-tank cleaner, but Joe Biden fangirl and Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin thinks Biden really needs to run with that angle if he wants to win in November. He has to accuse Trump of being willing to kill people — perhaps hundreds of thousands of people.

If Biden is serious about winning he needs to accuse Trump of willingness to kill people. https://t.co/JiTMMGvDBE — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 10, 2020

Honestly, they keep paying her to write this stuff when it’s obvious she’s totally succumbed to TDS and just lost it. (And just as an aside, could she update her Twitter avatar from the photo of her smiling? When’s the last time she smiled? OK, maybe when Biden rolled Bernie on Super Tuesday 2.)

Check out @JRubinBlogger murderously hoping for more deaths so Biden can beat Trump. These leftist #NeverTrump haters are sick, sick puppies. https://t.co/ajWoB7d7EI — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 10, 2020

It is like you have a roulette wheel of least viable ideas, and this was on the smallest space and it hit… Try writing a romance novel, at least the tragedy will be believable — Garbage Can fan (@bengal_coach) April 10, 2020

Give @SirajAHashmi your phone! The people have demanded it! — conservativeleafsfan (@conservleafsfan) April 10, 2020

Do your arms ever get tired of carrying water for the CCP or the Democrats? pic.twitter.com/cHentZJMvd — LeoTrollstoy (@SpaceForThePapa) April 10, 2020

Please continue advising Democrats it’s awesome for us — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 10, 2020

You are insane. Insane. Insane!! INSANE!!!!! — fugitivemama in lockdown (@fugitivemama) April 10, 2020

Rubin suggesting the rational civil level headed approach. Much appreciated! — sunnyhunnybun (@lyrical_fork) April 10, 2020

It's pretty telling that you believe Biden can't win without accusing President Trump of "willingness to kill people". 😆 — John Smith 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JSmithpolitics1) April 10, 2020

It’s already telling that they’re trying to sell him by putting together make-believe cabinets for him to generate “excitement.”

I didn’t know TDS went this high. — Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) April 10, 2020

I can't believe you actually typed this out and hit the Tweet button. — Pew Pew Pew Research Center (@olderChrisBrown) April 10, 2020

Jen–just when I think you can't get any more insane–you prove me wrong. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 10, 2020

The ratio. My…..

…… ….. ….. GOD!!!!! the ratio. 🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 10, 2020

You are a vile, repugnant ignoramus. — Art (@realartinro) April 10, 2020

Hey, Jen. Remember when you theorized that Coronavirus would kill more people in conservative states because you're a partisan hack who's almost always wrong? We do. — Narrative Feeder (@narrativefeeder) April 10, 2020

This is one hell of a bad take! — Captain Ahab (@CaptainAhab_MD) April 10, 2020

Seek help. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) April 10, 2020

It really is kind of a shame that she lost Comfortably Smug’s Partisan Hack bracket to Brian Stelter. She worked hard for it.

Woo buddy. — Phil, Doctor of Mystical Science (@philllosoraptor) April 10, 2020

You’re so pretty. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 10, 2020

I’m going to tell my kids this is the bat sh*t crazy some dude ate that started COVID-19 — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) April 10, 2020

What in the hell is wrong with you? This is an absolute sickness, seek help! — Ray T (@NVRayT) April 10, 2020

"Blood libels equal votes" – Jennifer "Seriously! I'm a Conservative" Rubin — #NoRefundsTour2020 (@goywithaploy3) April 10, 2020

This is disgraceful — Karry 🇺🇸 (@kmrowe1) April 10, 2020

Obviously, you have absolutely no idea how over the top and ridiculous this is. — Matt (@totallymatt123) April 10, 2020

Here he is:

✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 10, 2020

You're insane . Seriously , seek help it's never too late. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@wr2020ny) April 10, 2020

It must mean something that so very many people are advising Rubin to seek help. For real.

