All day — all week, actually — we’ve been hearing from journalists complaining that the cable and broadcast networks are carrying President Trump’s coronavirus briefings live. What they’re really afraid of is that the country approves of the job that he’s doing, though they pretend their fear is that he’s putting false information out there, and maybe even trying to inject a little optimism during a time of crisis.

So what does the media do when they have the president in front of them every single day? They ask him questions like how many deaths are acceptable to get the economy running again:

"How many? None. Okay. How many deaths are acceptable to me? None, if that's…your question."@realDonaldTrump says to him zero deaths are acceptable to get the economy back open after being asked by a journalist. pic.twitter.com/3ypkNjCpeT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 25, 2020

And for what it’s worth, it’s answers like that one that are why the president’s approval rating is up, and it’s questions like that that make the public distrust the mainstream media. And it’s no surprise that reporters who are assured of their jobs even after asking stupid questions like that one don’t seem to understand that other Americans can’t self-isolate in their homes forever without work.

The hand gesticulations are the best part of his question. — NorCal (@NorCalispurple) March 25, 2020

No doubt.

Is that some sort of slang, one-handed sign language the reporter is doing or is he signaling to steal third? — Jason Thomas (@JasonThomas01) March 26, 2020

Gotcha questions from a spaz. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) March 26, 2020

This is extraordinary. Trump makes it look easy, but the way he handled this question is just perfect. And this is why the fake media want to blacklist these briefings:!They look awful and Trump’s numbers keep climbing. He’s just really, really good at this. https://t.co/ARcqUMRN4k — Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 26, 2020

Those people should be escorted out immediately after such ignorant behavior — Vanessa Bryant (@Vanessa31560) March 25, 2020

Why we don’t trust journalists — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) March 25, 2020

These reporters are absolutely psychotic. — PattiD05 (@PattiD05) March 26, 2020

What an absurd question. This guy needs to have his press pass pulled. — Pierre Covfefe (@Pierre_Covfefe) March 26, 2020

Thats a D-bag question ! Don’t be ever wonder why the media is destroying itself… — Joe ⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ (@MoYoJoJoe) March 25, 2020

That guy asking that question is an absolute moron. — m3875 (@marniehutchinso) March 26, 2020

Dumb question. Doesn’t take much to become a reporter or journalist nowadays. — Power Groove (@Power_Groove) March 26, 2020

Nearly all, if not all Leftist reporter's questions have an accusation of wrongdoing built-in. — Charles (@Charles44664137) March 26, 2020

Unbelievable stupidity of that man to ask such an ignorant question. — Bobbi (@RaidersNana) March 25, 2020

Mr. President. It's okay with me if you just stop calling on our enemies in the press for questions. They don't care about me and I don't care what they have to say. #FakeNewsMedia #Trump2020 — Robb American (@gentlemanrobb) March 25, 2020

And they think they’re doing us a favor by showing up and asking questions like this instead of cutting away to their panel of “experts” to analyze the president’s performance.

