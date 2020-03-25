We’ve found that there’s usually a theme that emerges each day here, and today’s is the outrage by members of the mainstream media that the mainstream media continues to carry President Trump’s daily press briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic. The Washington Post, the New York Times, MSNBC, CNN, and more are all pondering what to do: not carry them at all, or maybe just tape-delay them and edit out Trump’s remarks. After all, Trump’s already killed one man by going on TV and telling him to ingest fish-tank solvent his wife found in the pantry.

They’re not worth a separate post, but Jezebel is calling for an end to televising the briefings:

"Prevented from holding campaign rallies, Trump is using the coronavirus pandemic as a sort of shadow campaign; he is likely delighted that they are broadcast to an audience of millions." Don't let Trump get away with it https://t.co/rRqKcQaHfQ pic.twitter.com/AeQKdGpfgU — Jezebel (@Jezebel) March 25, 2020

Poor Gabriel Sherman, a Vanity Fair correspondent and MSNBC contributor, is seeing 2016 play out again right in front of his eyes, when MSNBC and Joe Scarborough gave candidate Donald Trump millions in free airtime. (Keep in mind that Hillary Clinton’s camp wanted Trump to be the GOP nominee, so the media did too.)

Cable news is giving Trump free airtime. Repeat of 2016 all over again. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 25, 2020

Non-essential tweet. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 25, 2020

He's the freaking President of the United States, and we're in the middle of a national crisis. Try to be a serious person for a moment. People want information. https://t.co/N51OWLWzc1 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 25, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. Government officials answering questions from the press — the NERVE of them! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 25, 2020

Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. — Mike the masked TP bandit 🇺🇸 (@MikeWilliamsOG) March 25, 2020

This is a trying time for us all. Stay strong. https://t.co/b6NtwFtjt9 — China did this (@jtLOL) March 25, 2020

Well we are in a national emergency and he is the President. — Hope (@Hopespring4) March 25, 2020

Giving the president airtime during a press conference about a pandemic https://t.co/PzMUCsRTZK — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 25, 2020

You could really benefit from a sedative — Bev J (@ESprite2315) March 25, 2020

This is an economic crisis and he is the president of the United States, so………yea. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 25, 2020

It's not like he's the president during a crisis. — Dan Stringer, Not Seizing Economically (@Danstringer74) March 25, 2020

Not like we, as a country are in crisis or anything…… pic.twitter.com/MFHE2uPdpE — Dico (@ChrisDico80) March 25, 2020

I'm sorry this is happening to you. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) March 25, 2020

I know. It’s so outrageous to allow @POTUS to address the American public during a global pandemic. He should be forced to use homing pigeons. [I also retweeted my response.] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 25, 2020

Um, we're in the middle of a pandemic and the public needs to be kept in the loop. — Victoria Balfour (@VickiBalfour) March 25, 2020

Vanity Fair and NBC. All funded by China, I hear. — Doug Ross 🔵 (@directorblue) March 25, 2020

This guy missed the media drooling from 2009-2016 apparently. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) March 25, 2020

That tends to happen when you’re the President of the United States in the middle of a Global pandemic. — Kevin (@limpbaddymormon) March 25, 2020

"I can't believe the media is broadcasting press briefings meant to reassure and inform the people in the middle of a pandemic. And I can't believe that 12 million are tuning in. They should listen to an insignificant deer tick like me instead" https://t.co/nzXlXqUoe1 — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) March 25, 2020

I'm so sorry you're having a hard time dealing with this. — Jay Collinwood (@Jaycollinwood) March 25, 2020

They are airing daily briefings by the head of the executive branch of the federal government during a national emergency.

What else would you suggest they do? — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) March 25, 2020

Incumbency has its privileges. Suck it up, buttercup. — Unconventional Wisdom (@UnconvenlWisdom) March 25, 2020

It's awesome. Go cry. — Martin Wellbourne (@MartinWellbour1) March 25, 2020

I'm so sorry for you.

And ashamed. — RICO aka msm/dem/bureaucracy (@NikitasDad) March 25, 2020

"MSNBC contributor" — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) March 25, 2020

Meaning he can go on MSNBC later tonight and complain all he wants to an audience of hundreds.

I saw MSNBC contributor here and moved on. — Julian Rodriguez (@TheRod1980) March 25, 2020

The President is speaking about a deadly pandemic. I'm sorry you'd rather we get this info through your filter. You don't have to watch if you don't want to. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) March 25, 2020

Cry a little Gabe pic.twitter.com/7TvvSFVMZT — 10% Genius (@kwinthorpe3) March 25, 2020

Actually I like to hear and make my own judgment. What do you want me to watch—reruns of Friends? — Becky (@BeckyPetropoulo) March 25, 2020

The nerve. Must impeach. — Molly Whopper (@HaymakerGirl) March 25, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump's approval ratings are terrifying the media. So much so, that they are seriously debating whether to do their job and cover daily press briefings. https://t.co/1ZsyANpmry — Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) March 25, 2020

Sir, this is Twitter not your diary. https://t.co/bmKpcNxxKd — BrendaLee (@whitewinery) March 25, 2020

Cable news is pushing a horrible Dem candidate on voters. Repeat of 2016 all over again https://t.co/nC9We1qAjh — Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) March 25, 2020

The former president whom the media fawned over told them that elections have consequences.

