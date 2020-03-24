Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis says that one of the remaining snags in putting together a stimulus package is funding for abortion providers as small businesses. Abortion providers like … Planned Parenthood? Which already gets around a half-billion dollars a year from the government?

Trending

Pregnant women aren’t getting abortions because they can’t leave the house? We thought abortion is health care, and health care is an exception to home quarantine.

Planned Parenthood is a virus with no cure.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortioncoronavirusPlanned ParenthoodSmall businessStimulus