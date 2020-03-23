We’ve already had the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan calling for the news networks to stop covering President Trump’s “dangerous” coronavirus updates, and now MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough too is asking the media to cut away from Monday night’s briefing.

Fortunately for Scarborough, his own network complied, as did all of the broadcast networks and NPR.

Trending

But now Trump’s press conferences are being blamed for a man dying after ingesting fish tank cleaner:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDonald TrumpJoe ScarboroughMSNBCpress conference