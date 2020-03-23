We’ve already had the Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan calling for the news networks to stop covering President Trump’s “dangerous” coronavirus updates, and now MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough too is asking the media to cut away from Monday night’s briefing.

There is no public benefit to this briefing. The networks should all cut away. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 23, 2020

This is exactly how I feel when I turn on Morning Joe https://t.co/tp5BdbSYDU — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 23, 2020

Fortunately for Scarborough, his own network complied, as did all of the broadcast networks and NPR.

Wow. MSNBC cutting away from the briefing. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 23, 2020

CNN and MSNBC quit airing the Trump administration's press conference on the coronavirus Only Fox News is airing the entire press conference — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 23, 2020

This is the wrong call The losers will be the American people who won’t know the latest about what their government is doing to fight the virus https://t.co/l34h4RvXs6 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 23, 2020

This isn’t like a Trump rally, there could potentially be life saving information transmitted here — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 23, 2020

Why did @CNN turn off the press conference? It seems… important. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 23, 2020

They need to talk with immunology experts Sean Penn and Anthony Scaramucci. https://t.co/Umv5mKhE0M — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 23, 2020

Well you missed Andrew Cuomo having Robert DeNiro and Danny Devito as health policy spokespersons this AM. Not the Onion. — Frank (@bubbagump64) March 23, 2020

It's unfortunate that Michael Avenatti is otherwise engaged. — thedumbblonde (@TheRealTDB) March 23, 2020

So far: Medical updates from Dr. Birx, medical equipment update from VP, hoarding warning from AG, warning against anti-Asian racism from POTUS. All newsworthy and relevant. https://t.co/txUt8f4ots — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020

And if there was no update….the WH would be crucified for doing nothing… — Concerned Citizen102085 (@citizen102085) March 23, 2020

LOL, actually, there's no public benefit of a Joe Scarborough. #MorningJoke — SJSieloff (@SJSieloff) March 24, 2020

@JoeNBC y’all can go ahead and cut away because we’re not watching y’all anyway. — Teety (@teety1970) March 23, 2020

Obama could be describing a rash on his ass and it would be wall-to-wall. — Capitalist2💰💰💰 (@DurkinPatrick) March 23, 2020

But now Trump’s press conferences are being blamed for a man dying after ingesting fish tank cleaner:

This really needs to be the final straw for the news networks to stop running Trump's press conferences live. He is literally getting people killed https://t.co/R239fVHetE — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) March 24, 2020

