The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the Trump administration’s controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy may remain in place while legal challenges play out in lower courts.

The policy has asylum-seekers crossing the border from Mexico into the United States to wait in Mexico for their court hearings.

Justices allow 'Remain in Mexico' asylum policy to continue (from @AP) https://t.co/Vnk0GXEtNq — Chris Sherman (@chrisshermanAP) March 11, 2020

The AP reports:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would allow the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal. The justices’ order, over a dissenting vote by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, overturns a lower court order that would have blocked the policy, at least for people arriving at the border crossings in Arizona and California. The lower court order was to have taken effect on Thursday. Instead, the “Remain in Mexico” policy will remain in force while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts, probably at least through the end of President Donald Trump’s term in January.

Amnesty International is not pleased:

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump Administration may continue its “Remain in Mexico” policy, which has sent tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to harm’s way in Mexico. Thread (1/4) https://t.co/Bz2Vq6cGwb — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) March 11, 2020

The Supreme Court's decision utterly failed to address the many grave concerns with the policy that caused lower courts to halt it in the first place – including the systemic return of asylum-seekers to places where they face kidnapping, torture, and murder. (2/4) — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) March 11, 2020

Wow, Mexico sucks.

AIUSA is calling on Congress to defund this deeply harmful and lawless program and on the U.S. government to immediately stop a program it knows is sending people seeking safety into harm’s way. (3/4) — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) March 11, 2020

The Court’s decision today is a moral failure. AIUSA is committed to fighting for policies that put human lives first. (4/4) — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) March 11, 2020

Then again, other people consider the Supreme Court’s decision:

Yay! Awesome!! — Dave – 🇺🇸 I F B 🇺🇸 We The Pepe! – I'm salty (@JustPlainAnon) March 11, 2020

If they wanted asylum they’d of taken Mexico’s offer — tedi cat (@cat_tedi) March 11, 2020

As Twitchy reported in October 2018, Mexico had offered asylum to that massive migrant caravan, including shelter, medical attention, schooling, and jobs to Central Americans who agreed to stay in the southern Mexico states of Chiapas or Oaxaca. “Our destiny is to get to the [U.S.] border,” said one migrant from Honduras.

Good They are economic migrants not real asylum seekers anyway. — John The Immigrant (@ImmigrantJohn) March 11, 2020

Good. We are not a charity. There are numerous options for those people to migrate to in their own region. Why they just have to trek all the way up here is suspect. Belize is right there.. Costa Rica. — BuffaloSawceBawse (@zaylon516) March 11, 2020

The idea is you’re supposed to seek asylum in the first country you reach, not trek across the full length of Mexico to choose your country. That’s the idea, anyway.

If they left from Venezuela, depending on route of travel they entered through at least 2 other countries before coming into the US. So if they hit Guatemala or Honduras first then Mexico why doesn't Honduras, Guatemala or Mexico grant them Asylum? — Jesse Walker (@Boykaisabeast) March 11, 2020

Imagine thousands pouring in with corona virus ? God help us and them — Remnant (@gfguy710) March 11, 2020

If Hillary won, our borders would be flooded during the Coronavirus. If Joe were president, we would be attracting unscreened illegals with the promise of free health care. https://t.co/ufDkVCbvzt — Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 11, 2020

Related: