When we last checked in on Hunter Biden and the child support hearings going on in Arkansas with the stripper he denied impregnating (DNA tests proved the child is his), he blew off the hearing, his lawyer quit on him, and a judge has demanded to see three years’ worth of tax returns.

That was December. Now that it’s March, he has a new reason for blowing off child support hearings: the coronavirus.

Oh.

If you ask us, he’s not too anxious to lay out in a courtroom just how much Burisma money he’s got stashed.

Seriously, has Joe Biden ever mentioned or acknowledged his new grandchild?

