When we last checked in on Hunter Biden and the child support hearings going on in Arkansas with the stripper he denied impregnating (DNA tests proved the child is his), he blew off the hearing, his lawyer quit on him, and a judge has demanded to see three years’ worth of tax returns.

That was December. Now that it’s March, he has a new reason for blowing off child support hearings: the coronavirus.

"Hunter Biden's lawyers alerted the Arkansas judge presiding over the child support lawsuit against him that he will be unable to attend his scheduled court deposition this week, citing travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus…" – https://t.co/imINeEJZQc — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) March 10, 2020

Oh.

The judge literally told Biden's lawyer he needed to be in her courtroom tomorrow "Unless his hair is on fire". I am pretty sure she doesn't buy this excuse. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) March 10, 2020

2 words: Bench Warrant. — IndyModels (@IndyModels) March 10, 2020

Arkansas judges don't play games very well.

He may regret this.. — M.T. Pockets (@Hammer_To_You) March 10, 2020

Lying dog-faced pony soldier — E Wasserberger (@EWasserberger) March 10, 2020

Travel restrictions? Where is he, in China? — J.J. (@IMHObyJJ) March 10, 2020

There are zero reported cases of Coronavirus in Arkansas. Additionally, his refusal to appear in court began well before Coronavirus. It now so happens he conveniently places blame on the virus as reason not to travel although there is a higher probability of contact in CA vs AK. — LoriElle Cleveland (@LoriElleRichard) March 10, 2020

I find it curious that he did not try to settle with the mother, something does not add up here? — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) March 10, 2020

If you ask us, he’s not too anxious to lay out in a courtroom just how much Burisma money he’s got stashed.

I’m sure we can setup some type of teleconference for him. — Latinos4Trump (@PoliticsVandal) March 10, 2020

He does have another child he has to support and he can drive there in his sporty car — beach life (@beachli86777879) March 10, 2020

haha! "Hunter Biden self-quarantines to protect judge and jury in trial" C'mon! #BidensCognitiveDecline is a family affair. — Thomas McGregor 🇺🇸 (@realtmcgregor) March 10, 2020

Oh. My. God. 😂 The judge just needs to have him arrested for contempt. — Trump2020⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@summerscs2020) March 10, 2020

He can leave his pregnant wife at home. — Thankful Nana (@thankful_nana) March 10, 2020

To all the dads who are ordered to appear in family court and failed consistently to do so, would probably have a warrant issued for their arrest. Someone should ask grandpa, mr tough guy Joe Biden, about his son's action regarding his grandchild. — Joe Chaput (@JoeChaput2) March 10, 2020

Hunter is slicker than a slippery eel. The guy really knows how to use the name and position of his ailing and power hungry Pops. — Scipio (@Scipio2Scipio) March 10, 2020

If the court falls for this, and does not put out a warrant for his arrest, they’re unbelievably stupid. — Renée Orander (@RedRen710) March 10, 2020

Judge should be sending police out to arrest him. — kman (@Khak4) March 10, 2020

Called that one. — Shek Yerbouti (@ShekYerbouti) March 10, 2020

Clearly the judge should’ve consulted with Mr. Biden to find out when a good time for him would be!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tabaldak (@ChrisChkm8in8) March 10, 2020

Seriously, has Joe Biden ever mentioned or acknowledged his new grandchild?

Someone really, really does not want to be deposed. Judge won’t be happy. — kathy (@PetzKathy) March 10, 2020

He really doesn’t want to share those financial records, does he? — carole (@dagnon_carole) March 10, 2020

