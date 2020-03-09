Hillary Clinton was a guest on “Fareed Zakaria GPS” for International Women’s Day and explained that even in advanced economies like Japan, women in the workplace are viewed as “an oddity.” As evidence, she cited the expectation in Japan that women wear heels in the office; she also brought up some scenario where women aren’t allowed to wear glasses to work and apparently are required to wear contact lenses.

And to be fair, Japan holds men to some very high standards when it comes to looking professional in the office. Has she seen any statistics on suicides among working-age men in Japan? They don’t play around over there.

Even in “an advanced society,” women in the workplace "still viewed as something of an oddity.” – @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/iJydXDiseI — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2020

Funny, too, that to Clinton the worst examples on earth for women are countries where they’re “marginalized,” not forced to wear the burqua or undergo female genital mutilation.

It's 2020. What in the world is she talking about? https://t.co/Vco2Eiik8W — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 9, 2020

She’s talking about women not being allowed to wear glasses in the workplace.

Hillary has never been in a non government workplace. https://t.co/SPRSi7WaWX — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 9, 2020

How can you tell someone hasn’t actually been in the workforce for decades? https://t.co/uwpyMRrbct — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 9, 2020

This is what they sell to keep their mob happy. Permanent victimhood. It sells votes to the ignorant glass half empty crowd. — 🇺🇲 Stephen Ross 🇺🇲 (@sgiff) March 8, 2020

It's easy to dismiss her as being out of touch, but that's not the case here. Part of the evil of liberalism is that it must convince women and minorities that they're victims and America hates them. That way the Dems can pose as rescuers and get their votes. She's just lying. — Dead Che (@satcherfield) March 8, 2020

No they aren't. This is absurd. I've never felt odd, or out of place in the workplace, and I have been account manager for an entire state. I was the only female of 14 other sales reps for a multi-million dollar insurance company. I never felt uncomfortable. Never. — Ameirah Rose (@AmeirahRose) March 8, 2020

That's funny I'm a Chef which for years has been a man's job. Guess what I'm not an oddity, I worked to get where I am and got it because I did work so hard. It wasn't handed to me. Women in the work place are not oddities. You & the other dems merely want us to think we are. — OK Karen (@OKKaren14) March 8, 2020

Public sector work must be very different than private industry. Or she’s insane. I’ve never been looked at as “an oddity” due to my sex. — BubbyBelle 🇺🇸 (@BubbyBelle) March 8, 2020

I have no idea what she is talking about — Tanner (@RealTannerJL) March 8, 2020

In what country?

I have been working with women my whole adult life. — ***BADASS*** I touched my face. ***BADASS*** (@Navy_Chief_) March 8, 2020

Japan.

Literally what

– She’s referring to Japan, not the US, and their culture is radically different from ours

– Her point might make ANY sense if there weren’t also very strict rules for what men are permitted to wear, too

– She is nowhere near the real world 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rebekah Edwards (@leadinsideout) March 8, 2020

Get real. That’s no longer true. — southern nerd (@JaniceS84696259) March 8, 2020

What world does she live in? Seriously?! — Torie N Pendleton (@Pens4jc) March 8, 2020

Wth, did I just wake up in 1955? — Iowamom (@Iowamom7) March 8, 2020

What decade is Shrillary living in? Went to eye doctor last week—resident, doctor and admin staff were all women. Outnumbered the men. — CarolK (@FlyoverRed) March 8, 2020

Funny, I am in charge. — Vaccineswork (@Vaccineswork1) March 9, 2020

Come on @CNN , no pushback on this. Look around HRC. — Don Rounds (@Don_Rounds) March 8, 2020

WTH is she talking about?! Not in the world I live in! — Reason no Rhyme (@NaveWilliamson) March 8, 2020

Oh, bite me. So sick and tired of this. — Navy Brat (@USSNavyBrat) March 9, 2020

She has to do something to bide her time while waiting on Joe Biden to pick his running mate.

