Elizabeth Warren had a bad Super Tuesday, winning zero states and placing third in her own state of Massachusetts. Brittney Cooper, an author, associate professor, and advocate of hip-hop feminism, says Warren’s “total routing” was the result of sexism and patriarchy, and she doesn’t want to hear otherwise.

And after all those selfies! We’d thought those alone would put her over the top.

She really was on a roll for a while there — if she lost because of sexism, it’s because Democrats are sexist and racist and voted for the old white man.

