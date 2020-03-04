Elizabeth Warren had a bad Super Tuesday, winning zero states and placing third in her own state of Massachusetts. Brittney Cooper, an author, associate professor, and advocate of hip-hop feminism, says Warren’s “total routing” was the result of sexism and patriarchy, and she doesn’t want to hear otherwise.

The total routing of Elizabeth Warren last night, the straight up disrespectful dismissal, after all that lady’s hard work — it’s absolutely sexist and patriarchal, and I don’t care to hear any other hot takes than that one. Don’t @ me with no bullshit. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) March 4, 2020

Warren was leading in every poll a few months ago. Were we less sexist and patriarchal then? Last night she lost with women—Democratic women—in Massachusetts. Are they sexist and disrespectful? Maybe she just ran a lousy campaign. — Christina Sommers 🧢 (@CHSommers) March 4, 2020

Unfortunately, it's sexist even to consider that. — High Horseman (@AHighHorseman) March 4, 2020

It’s easier to scream “sexism!” than it is to think critically and maybe admit that your favorite candidate is condescending and insufferable. — Evan (@EvanRVice) March 4, 2020

Maybe she's just unlikable. — MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) March 4, 2020

🤣 Call out the failure of Bloomberg, who almost immediately dropped out? Fair game! 🤨 Call out the failure of Warren who stubbornly stays in the race and can’t even win her own state? Sexism! 😡 https://t.co/l7op2RYrBJ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 5, 2020

Why are the Dems sexist and patriarchal? — Kelly Lee (@NotPainNorFear) March 4, 2020

Except she came in third here in Massachusetts. A state Hillary won two competitive primaries in. It’s not that simple. — Melanie Jean ⚖️ (@princessmom122) March 4, 2020

Bad candidate. Lies about herself. Didn't win. It's that simple. — You Wish (@MyAlteredEgo) March 4, 2020

It couldn’t be that she was a certified phony with bad policies? Naa — Randy stansel (@stansel_randy) March 4, 2020

Sorry the democrats are so sexist — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁©️ (@MadMikeOfficial) March 4, 2020

Of course. It couldn't be that she was, if possible, a worse candidate than Hillary Clinton. She lies incessantly about her past and her plans, which she was so proud of, were all garbage and the people of this country knew it. But no, it must be patriarchal sexism. — Some Bald Guy (@masterthul) March 4, 2020

Or…….just spit balling here…..it could be she's an unlikable phony who got ahead by pretending to be Cherokee. It could also be her plan to run every aspect of our lives did not go over well. — Sean E Ryan (@ATxFellow) March 4, 2020

If there's one thing voters love it's being talked down to. — Brockstar🦅☘ (@brockstar91) March 4, 2020

Sexism? No. Warren having a profoundly nonexistent relationship with the truth? Definitely. — Mike Stapley (@MikeStapley4) March 4, 2020

She should do better. Hillary did. — Nathaniel Abney (@Sinsliss) March 4, 2020

She lies. No one likes that. In anyone. — Cody Friedman (@NaganoDeborah) March 4, 2020

Every time Warren had a lackluster showing, she became a little more unhinged on stage & at rallies. At one point she legitimately looked like an old version of the young woman in the "triggered" meme. Not a very good look, especially for someone trying for a high pressure job. — Celoxamortis (@Celoxamortis) March 4, 2020

Maybe she just sounded like a crackpot. — Skulluscious (@skulluscious) March 4, 2020

I think when she said she was going to entrust the Department of Education to a transgender child she lost me. At that level I suppose I am both sexist and transphobic. — Solotar (@Solotar) March 4, 2020

Maybe she is just lousy period? An out-of-touch, very condescending elitist. — Todd R Smith (@B876R) March 4, 2020

Warren started losing ground when she began channeling Hillary Clinton, including the sexist nonsense. I'm sure it was pitched to her as using some of that "Clinton magic", and common sense abandoned her. — Bill Zettler (@twitbzed) March 4, 2020

She really was on a roll for a while there — if she lost because of sexism, it’s because Democrats are sexist and racist and voted for the old white man.

