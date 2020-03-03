Full disclosure: This editor’s best friend posted a plea on Facebook this morning asking everyone to vote for Elizabeth Warren on Super Tuesday and forget all the “no path to victory” talk. (I knew him when he was a conservative and a gun collector, so….)
What he didn’t include was an illustration of Warren in magical war machine armor giving a thumbs-up to her supporters, which still wouldn’t have sealed the deal, but would have made for a better laugh.
Myke Cole is a fantasy author, and illustrator Lauren K. Cannon decided to take Warren out of her warpaint and plop her into some devil-slayer armor.
Here’s @ewarren as Heloise from my SACRED THRONE books, her war machine blazoned with the sigil of the Palantine – savior and devil-slayer. The pundits were wrong in 2016 and they’re wrong now. Warren is still in this fight and she’s the woman we need. Art by @laurenkcannon. pic.twitter.com/dHiWIODeeS
— Myke Cole (@MykeCole) March 3, 2020
We blame ourselves — we’ve posted “READ ANOTHER BOOK!” so many times, and it looks like someone did.
You’re posting cringe
— HotorNot Dog⛵️ (@Dancing__HotDog) March 3, 2020
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 3, 2020
Lol for everyone who wants to accuse the Berners of being a "cult", just show them this
— Nutritional Yeet (@ADaftGentleman) March 3, 2020
Stop 👏 worshiping 👏 politicians 👏
— Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) March 3, 2020
is this satire?
— Louisgod 🌹 (@Louisgodd) March 3, 2020
I assume all the extra space in the armor is for carrying all her plans
— Ben Wyatt 🏳🌈 (@bwyatt) March 3, 2020
Pinhead Warren
— keewa (@keewa) March 3, 2020
— pot club crime machine (@Rawbub) March 3, 2020
please make her head smaller. thank you
— Avid Moron (@rwoodsmall) March 3, 2020
We stan a tiny-headed queen
— Nia (@BerriJammi) March 3, 2020
I also think she is cool pic.twitter.com/7O2yAEk04y
— Mustered (@MyScabs) March 3, 2020
— Dunclecorp (@dunclecorp) March 3, 2020
tiny head much
— jos (@josiahhughes) March 3, 2020
We admit we haven’t read the books, but apparently there’s a good reason her head looks so small:
For everyone saying, "Tiny head, haha," you should know that's alchemically powered armor, much larger than the wearer, especially a smallish woman. #armoredsaint #readabook #badass
— Charismatic Megafauna💪🐗 (@Strongboar12) March 3, 2020
Noted.
Her head size is her actual voting base
Her armor size is her Twitter base https://t.co/ajlpo64ywU
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 3, 2020
Projects a strong image, but is really just a Karen that needs to speak to your manager.
— Greg (@Money_Moose) March 3, 2020
This is post alone destroyed my crops and salted the earth. My children will not survive the winter.
— Confused Neanderthal (@matt40593462) March 3, 2020
Cringy
— Letsbefriends (@orNotUpToYou) March 3, 2020
— Watjalukinat (@watjalukinat) March 3, 2020
Oh, this isn’t parody?
— The Overton Gaslight (@OvertonGaslight) March 3, 2020
This is just weird.
— Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) March 3, 2020
I’m sorry in advance for her zero victories today
— A vote for Biden is 4-? years of Trump (@LeviHarris) March 3, 2020
This looks like a poster for the new Power Rangers / Driving Miss Daisy mashup where Morgan Freeman drives an old white woman around in her vintage Megazord
— Furious George (@NYPinstripes67) March 3, 2020
Well put.
Me and my friends love your art and huffing areosol.
— Bigtime Obama Boy (@kyleleehufnagel) March 3, 2020
this is like dukakis in the tank for the twitter era
— sam (@theokmullins) March 3, 2020
same energy pic.twitter.com/bpUmmLTuD4
— Art. (@artbosen) March 3, 2020
She’s giving the thumbs up to Joe Biden, just out of frame.
— David Thomas Bernal (@davidtbernal) March 3, 2020
Look you clearly have a lot of talent but I can’t stop laughing at this. I’m sorry. Good work on the color though I wish I could use it as well
— caroline official (@carolinefiend) March 3, 2020
does everyone who has any measure of success in the arts have to eventually become a bonehead? like do they make you sign something?
— vicious cycle (@viciouscycle44) March 3, 2020
This better be ironic, or you’re in a seriously bad place mentally. 😕
— Tony the Bastard (@basketcase68) March 3, 2020
Wow this.. certainly exists.
— Suncastle (@SNCSTL) March 3, 2020
Hope she sees this bro
— CPrice (@CPriceDenver) March 3, 2020
it's not too late to delete this
— Hayden Cowie (@HaydenCowie) March 3, 2020
Better keep it around through Super Tuesday to inspire the troops. Anything at this point.
Related:
Jesse Kelly, Katie Pavlich want to know how thirsty Elizabeth Warren is for Bernie Sanders’ VP slot https://t.co/E2yPivbyi6
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 26, 2020