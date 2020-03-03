Full disclosure: This editor’s best friend posted a plea on Facebook this morning asking everyone to vote for Elizabeth Warren on Super Tuesday and forget all the “no path to victory” talk. (I knew him when he was a conservative and a gun collector, so….)

What he didn’t include was an illustration of Warren in magical war machine armor giving a thumbs-up to her supporters, which still wouldn’t have sealed the deal, but would have made for a better laugh.

Myke Cole is a fantasy author, and illustrator Lauren K. Cannon decided to take Warren out of her warpaint and plop her into some devil-slayer armor.

Here’s @ewarren as Heloise from my SACRED THRONE books, her war machine blazoned with the sigil of the Palantine – savior and devil-slayer. The pundits were wrong in 2016 and they’re wrong now. Warren is still in this fight and she’s the woman we need. Art by @laurenkcannon. pic.twitter.com/dHiWIODeeS — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) March 3, 2020

We blame ourselves — we’ve posted “READ ANOTHER BOOK!” so many times, and it looks like someone did.

You’re posting cringe — HotorNot Dog⛵️ (@Dancing__HotDog) March 3, 2020

Lol for everyone who wants to accuse the Berners of being a "cult", just show them this — Nutritional Yeet (@ADaftGentleman) March 3, 2020

Stop 👏 worshiping 👏 politicians 👏 — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) March 3, 2020

is this satire? — Louisgod 🌹 (@Louisgodd) March 3, 2020

I assume all the extra space in the armor is for carrying all her plans — Ben Wyatt 🏳‍🌈 (@bwyatt) March 3, 2020

Pinhead Warren — keewa (@keewa) March 3, 2020

please make her head smaller. thank you — Avid Moron (@rwoodsmall) March 3, 2020

We stan a tiny-headed queen — Nia (@BerriJammi) March 3, 2020

I also think she is cool pic.twitter.com/7O2yAEk04y — Mustered (@MyScabs) March 3, 2020

tiny head much — jos (@josiahhughes) March 3, 2020

We admit we haven’t read the books, but apparently there’s a good reason her head looks so small:

For everyone saying, "Tiny head, haha," you should know that's alchemically powered armor, much larger than the wearer, especially a smallish woman. #armoredsaint #readabook #badass — Charismatic Megafauna💪🐗 (@Strongboar12) March 3, 2020

Noted.

Her head size is her actual voting base

Her armor size is her Twitter base https://t.co/ajlpo64ywU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 3, 2020

Projects a strong image, but is really just a Karen that needs to speak to your manager. — Greg (@Money_Moose) March 3, 2020

This is post alone destroyed my crops and salted the earth. My children will not survive the winter. — Confused Neanderthal (@matt40593462) March 3, 2020

Cringy — Letsbefriends (@orNotUpToYou) March 3, 2020

Oh, this isn’t parody? — The Overton Gaslight (@OvertonGaslight) March 3, 2020

This is just weird. — Phil Elliott (@NDallas87) March 3, 2020

I’m sorry in advance for her zero victories today — A vote for Biden is 4-? years of Trump (@LeviHarris) March 3, 2020

This looks like a poster for the new Power Rangers / Driving Miss Daisy mashup where Morgan Freeman drives an old white woman around in her vintage Megazord — Furious George (@NYPinstripes67) March 3, 2020

Well put.

Me and my friends love your art and huffing areosol. — Bigtime Obama Boy (@kyleleehufnagel) March 3, 2020

this is like dukakis in the tank for the twitter era — sam (@theokmullins) March 3, 2020

She’s giving the thumbs up to Joe Biden, just out of frame. — David Thomas Bernal (@davidtbernal) March 3, 2020

Look you clearly have a lot of talent but I can’t stop laughing at this. I’m sorry. Good work on the color though I wish I could use it as well — caroline official (@carolinefiend) March 3, 2020

does everyone who has any measure of success in the arts have to eventually become a bonehead? like do they make you sign something? — vicious cycle (@viciouscycle44) March 3, 2020

This better be ironic, or you’re in a seriously bad place mentally. 😕 — Tony the Bastard (@basketcase68) March 3, 2020

Wow this.. certainly exists. — Suncastle (@SNCSTL) March 3, 2020

Hope she sees this bro — CPrice (@CPriceDenver) March 3, 2020

it's not too late to delete this — Hayden Cowie (@HaydenCowie) March 3, 2020

Better keep it around through Super Tuesday to inspire the troops. Anything at this point.

