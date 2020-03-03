Decision Desk HQ is calling Minnesota, a state that went for Bernie Sanders in 2016, for Joe Biden, who didn’t even have a staff there and didn’t campaign there.

We’d all thought that “righteous man” Sanders had Minnesota in the bag after Rep. Ilhan Omar jumped on board and campaigned with him across the state.

She was blaming the media for their lies about Sanders; no outrage yet from Brian Stelter.

Speaking of the squad, it looks like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsements aren’t a sure thing either. Jessica Cisneros, whom Mother Jones said could be the next AOC, has been defeated.

