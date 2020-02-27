Forget about the terrible problem of restrooms and changing rooms in department stores being segregated by gender — a proposed bill in California would do away with boys’ aisles and girls’ aisles and require all children’s items, like toys and clothing, to be put on display in one single, gender-neutral aisle.

“The bill would do away with so-called “boys aisles” and “girls aisles,” by requiring that children’s products be offered in a single, gender neutral section.” How far is this going to go? Until all humans are gender-less, family-less worker robots? https://t.co/shDw2qhV7J — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) February 26, 2020

The Sacramento Bee reports:

Assembly Bill 2826, by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, would apply to all retail department stores with 500 or more employees. The bill would do away with so-called “boys aisles” and “girls aisles,” by requiring that children’s products be offered in a single, gender neutral section, according to Low’s office. If passed into law, the bill would apply to children’s clothing, toys and childcare items, “regardless of whether a particular item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys,” according to the bill language.

And it looks like we have another entry to make in our Big Book of Amazingly Woke Kids:

A spokeswoman for Low’s office said that inspiration for the bill came from the 9-year-old daughter of one of Low’s staffers. The child told Low that she didn’t like how boy and girl sections were separated and that he should make a law against that.

No wonder California lawmakers have no time to solve the homelessness crisis or the housing shortage.

As a movie-loving foreigner, I've been dreaming of going to California for a while now… but if they actually do this, it might be it for me. Like… sorry, but you people creep me out waaaay too much. — Félix Croissant (@JethramK) February 26, 2020

This is subconscious sexism against girls. If people didn't think "girl things" were somehow inferior, there wouldn't be this push to eliminate distinction. As proof, ask yourself if this would be a thing if "girl things" were perceived as better? Not a chance. — Matthew Chapman (@scarbo59) February 26, 2020

Hopefully just another "virtue-signaling" bill that will never actually pass, since it will almost certainly fail a court challenge on a First Amendment basis, but can my state's government PLEASE focus on solving REAL problems, not trivia like this? PLEASE? — Marc McNaughton (@Marc_Topaz) February 26, 2020

When in the history of ever has any child not explored every aisle of interest because it was labeled for the oposite gender? Yet another idiotic instance of adults forcing adult concepts onto children who aren't ready to receive them. — OhSheep (@TwistedSheepGrl) February 26, 2020

Why is this the governments business? They have FAR more inportant things to deal with. — Dan and Angel Clarke (@AngelDaddy4) February 26, 2020

Yeah, let's make finding kids stuff harder, great idea. So glad I left cali. — Aaron Martin (@fatdogcycles) February 26, 2020

Most aisles in toy shops are gender neutral. Getting rid of boys toys and girls toys just takes toys away from kids that want to play with them.

Just let kids play with whatever they choose and there is no problem. — The Raven (@tforceraven) February 27, 2020

Toys don't come in only two aisles, and are typically sorted by type anyways. This is ultimately useless. It's up to parents to let their kids shop down the aisles they want and stop telling boys they can't look at girls toys and vice versa. — Diablo (@CatofCass) February 27, 2020

What problem does this law solve? — Lighten up, Francis (@LightnUpFransis) February 27, 2020

I'm just so happy that the western woman has been empowered to bring change 🤮 — Larry Steffens (@GuitarPlyrSngr) February 27, 2020

It’s all those young girls I feel sorry for: being told they’re either too stupid or too brainwashed to make up their own minds about things they want to have or play with. There’s some institutionalised and internalised sexism going on there…from feminists. #alanis — James Whittingham (@TheW1t) February 27, 2020

One of the dumber things I’ve seen recently. — Jeff Farley (@spudfootball31) February 27, 2020

I see idiot people. — Andy Hugs (@10AndyHugs) February 26, 2020

I'll take unnecessary and stupid legislation for 500 please — Josh (@Greywind1988) February 27, 2020

