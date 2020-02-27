Forget about the terrible problem of restrooms and changing rooms in department stores being segregated by gender — a proposed bill in California would do away with boys’ aisles and girls’ aisles and require all children’s items, like toys and clothing, to be put on display in one single, gender-neutral aisle.

No, really:

The Sacramento Bee reports:

Assembly Bill 2826, by Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, would apply to all retail department stores with 500 or more employees.

The bill would do away with so-called “boys aisles” and “girls aisles,” by requiring that children’s products be offered in a single, gender neutral section, according to Low’s office.

If passed into law, the bill would apply to children’s clothing, toys and childcare items, “regardless of whether a particular item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys,” according to the bill language.

And it looks like we have another entry to make in our Big Book of Amazingly Woke Kids:

A spokeswoman for Low’s office said that inspiration for the bill came from the 9-year-old daughter of one of Low’s staffers. The child told Low that she didn’t like how boy and girl sections were separated and that he should make a law against that.

No wonder California lawmakers have no time to solve the homelessness crisis or the housing shortage.

