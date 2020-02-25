Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina is already underway, but Jesse Kelly made a bold prediction before things got rolling:

Could a Bernie-Warren ticket beat @realDonaldTrump? Elizabeth Warren may be taking that bet, according to @JesseKellyDC. “Tonight at the debate, what you’re going to witness is … Elizabeth Warren auditioning to be Bernie Sanders’ vice president." pic.twitter.com/7tLFhgPFHu — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 26, 2020

Elizabeth Warren “attacked” Sanders, but in the most gentle way possible, make it clear that they’re both progressives, only she’d be the better leader of the two. But put two progressives on a ticket together …

"Bernie and I agree on a lot of things but I think I'd make a better president than Bernie," Warren says. The most clear rebuttal of Sanders that I've ever heard her give. She lists their mutual progressive policy goals, but touts her ability to actually get them done. #DemDebate — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 26, 2020

“Bernie and I agree on a lot of things!”

Warren is ridiculous. She refuses to attack the frontrunner because she’s auditioning for a VP slot. Bloomberg is ridiculous too, so deserves it. #DemDebate — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 26, 2020

Why is Elizabeth Warren sucking up to Bernie Sanders at the #DemDebate? — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 26, 2020

Elizabeth Warren commences her campaign for vice president. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 26, 2020

Geeze, how thirsty is Elizabeth Warren for Bernie VP slot? — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 26, 2020

So thirsty she'll do a Rain Dance before the night is over! — Nick S (@thesonx) February 26, 2020

Big Gulp level. — Becky Bower (@beckybower651) February 26, 2020

Mike Bloomberg wouldn’t allow that on stage.

So thirsty that she’s licking his boots — Larry Pemble (@logginlarry) February 26, 2020

Man she’s giving him the service — Julie Steinhardt (@JulieSteinhardt) February 26, 2020

It is her only shot. Maybe they should join now. — Mike (@freethruwisdom) February 26, 2020

Desperate for anything — Bernabe Somoza (@b_strongman) February 26, 2020

Desert thirsty. — d burgess (@d_denita316) February 26, 2020

Mouth full of sand thirsty 💦 — Dick (@Dick57996838) February 26, 2020

The Commie Combo. Tell Trump he can use that. — jayjar (@JimJarvis3) February 26, 2020

You sure it's not for a beer? I'm gonna get me a beer. — MRQ DSADE (@dsade2) February 26, 2020

As we’re seeing, Warren is saving the shiv for Bloomberg, even though Sanders is far and away the frontrunner at the moment.