Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina is already underway, but Jesse Kelly made a bold prediction before things got rolling:

Elizabeth Warren “attacked” Sanders, but in the most gentle way possible, make it clear that they’re both progressives, only she’d be the better leader of the two. But put two progressives on a ticket together …

“Bernie and I agree on a lot of things!”

Mike Bloomberg wouldn’t allow that on stage.

As we’re seeing, Warren is saving the shiv for Bloomberg, even though Sanders is far and away the frontrunner at the moment.

 

