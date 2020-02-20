Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas was a huge pile-on on the new guy, Michael Bloomberg, whom everyone pretty much agreed bought himself that spot on the stage. Bloomberg seriously overpaid, as he didn’t speak much, and when he did, it was to poorly defend himself against charges of sexual harassment and racial profiling. Overall, Donald Trump won the night, Bernie Sanders didn’t do anything to kill his momentum, and Bloomberg was a wreck.

Talking Points Memo reports that even Bloomberg’s campaign conceded that the candidate had a terrible night.

Trending

So Bloomberg’s campaign manager is suggesting he might stop campaigning as early as March depending on the Super Tuesday returns? And maybe hope for a brokered convention? Here’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey talking to MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemDebateBernie SandersCampaign managerMichael Bloombergsuper tuesday