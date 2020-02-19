The thing people on the Left have to realize by now is that President Trump is an exceptional Twitter troll, which delights his supporters because finally, we have a Republican who gives as good as he gets. Trump’s also a pretty funny guy, but that doesn’t keep people like Brian Stelter analyzing the typos in his tweets for coded messages.

A couple of weeks ago, President Trump tweeted that “Mini Mike” Bloomberg, making his debut at the Democratic debates, was negotiating to have a box to stand on.

Mini Mike is now negotiating both to get on the Democrat Primary debate stage, and to have the right to stand on boxes, or a lift, during the debates. This is sometimes done, but really not fair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

He continued the riff in an interview with Sean Hannity, where he said it wasn’t fair to the other Democrats who didn’t get boxes to stand on.

Because his opponents and the media always take the bait, we now have Bloomberg campaign officials confirming to NBC News that, no, Bloomberg will not be standing on a box Wednesday night.

NEW: Campaign officials tell @NBCNews that Mike Bloomberg will *NOT* stand on a box during tonight's debate, despite Trump's repeated claims that he requested one to boost his height — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 19, 2020

But did he ask for a smaller podium? — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) February 19, 2020

Good question! I'm going to be on the lookout for that tonight. As well as stilts. — Robert Sacamano (@ScarletKnight89) February 19, 2020

"…instead, at the request of the Bloomberg campaign, he will be suspended by wires exactly one inch higher that the rest of the field" — "It's Always Jimmy in Philadelphia" (@JimmyMcSavage) February 19, 2020

Small if true. — Schmuck Chumer (@rlf_ss24) February 19, 2020

Instead, all candidates will be bouncing on individual trampolines — 🧐 (@kabyr) February 19, 2020

He'll probably pay the other candidates $150 to crouch for the duration of the debate. — Barney the Magasaur (@SoberPurpleDino) February 19, 2020

“Instead, the candidate will stand on the pile of money with which he purchased his slot on tonight’s debate.” *may be a doctored quote* — furious_acquitted_forever_a (@furious_a) February 19, 2020

It will in fact be an 18 inch stack of platinum bars. — Watts Bar Catfish 🛑🎣 (@watts_bar) February 19, 2020

This is hilarious — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) February 19, 2020

Fact checking jokes as an actual "journalist" Lol — Ray Sheo, Big Game Hunter (@RaySheo01) February 19, 2020

Lol. Man, minimike took the bait fast. Sad! — Nick Conklin (@Nick__Conklin) February 19, 2020

His campaign officials were very smart to respond to this https://t.co/UU8PPTVObi — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 19, 2020

why are you doing this? — Jessica Shortall 🧂 (@jessicashortall) February 19, 2020

Congratulations for being made a tool of Trump's absurdity — Curious Audio (@CuriousAudioUS) February 19, 2020

WTF?? Whether or not Bloomberg stands on a box is news? — David Moser (@dgmosr) February 19, 2020

"despite" — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) February 19, 2020

Nope, Trump doesn't run the news cycles at all. — Concerned Individual (@SeventyFifth) February 19, 2020

Hilarious they have to say this. Trump is so good at manipulating the media. — 📣The ßlair Anton Show®️ (@blairantonshow) February 19, 2020

It is HILARIOUS how Trump controls the media and sets the discussion points for the Dem debate. Now everyone will be looking at Bloomberg’s feet and height right off the bat 😆 — this effin guy (@thiseffinguy7) February 19, 2020

Another Trump win. — John Stephen Walsh [interesting a/o funny phrase] (@jswriter65) February 19, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂They call this news!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂TDS!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Trolled! By The Master!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tahko Low Pez (@Dayzwithoutnmbr) February 19, 2020

So funny when campaign officials are forced to answer questions because of a NY slam. — Bonnie Szydlowski (@BonnieSzydlowsk) February 19, 2020

Wow this is breaking news! You guys get paid for this? — CJC (@CJC98617496) February 19, 2020

Thank you for letting folks know what to watch for tonight. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 19, 2020

We’re all going to be looking for platform shoes and a box — Tired of the political fighting (@tired_fighting) February 19, 2020

I’m tuning in just to see the box — TheGentile (@TheGentile2) February 19, 2020

Owned 😆😆😆 — ManoBrow 🇺🇸 (@realmanobrow) February 19, 2020

The debates versus whomever the Democratic party puts up are going to be so much fun.

Cool photo of Mike Bloomberg checking out his podium for tonight’s debate. pic.twitter.com/dXHMZImEVW — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) February 19, 2020

