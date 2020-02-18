This video is a couple of weeks old but it’s just now making the rounds in people’s Twitter feeds. BBC The Social, bringing you “fresh up and coming talent from Scotland,” took a look at the struggle of getting a haircut when you’re a non-binary person.

Enjoy “Haircuts Between The Binary,” a poem by Gray Crosbie, brought to you by your television license fee in the U.K.

The struggles of getting a haircut as a non-binary person. pic.twitter.com/YEdYTgCFqV — BBC The Social (@bbcthesocial) February 4, 2020

"The struggles of getting a haircut" https://t.co/7Tw6e49IgR — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 18, 2020

Step aside, starving children of central Africa. It's tough in London too, you know. https://t.co/maExNUqPgP — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 18, 2020

Have we as a society completely forgotten the Flowbee pic.twitter.com/GgK5LUG9Gk — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 18, 2020

There are too many medals to be won in the oppression olympics — Trump’s Ripped Speech (@Jim73566418) February 18, 2020

Can we get a refugee program started for non-binary Brits that have problems finding a barber? — Herman's Batch by H. Upmann (@PipeAndLeaf) February 18, 2020

Cry me a freaking river. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) February 18, 2020

I call BS on the idea that society only accepts hairstyle that are "male" or "female." Hair is one of the most versatile and personal mediums that humans work with every day. If a non-binary person can't explain how they want their hair cut to a stylist, then that's on them. — Spring Lambs – 0311 Mom (@GretchenlbB) February 18, 2020

I know when I go to the barber, I always say…I'll get whatever all the other CIS's are getting. — Smegal Schiff (@Smegal_Schiff) February 18, 2020

Ever get the notion that Western society is full of people whose sole goal in life is to tell people how bad they have it? — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) February 18, 2020

I do not believe for one second that in 2020 anyone in a salon asks a customer if they are a boy or a girl. — Amy Paige (@apaige86) February 18, 2020

The horror of being a consumer of niche market services is leaving a generation behind. — Area Man (@lheal) February 18, 2020

I’m somewhat sympathetic if that’s the haircut she’s getting. Yikes. — Patrick (@PMC713) February 18, 2020

My favorite part is at the end when he/she accuses the rest of the world of making a fuss. Not an ounce of self-awareness. — matt (@mattbearnest) February 18, 2020

This is so dumb. Seriously, some of the most welcoming, creative places in the world are hair salons. — REBELHockeyMama (@MNHockeymama) February 18, 2020

JFC. It works just like it always has. Cut this short, leave bangs long or whatever you want. But yes, what a struggle. Just like ordering coffee is a bitch. So many options. — Superpipe Jurgens (@suppipejurgens) February 18, 2020

Counterpoint: no one has asked me if I wanted a male haircut. I just tell them what haircut I want. — sarchasm (@sarchasm9) February 18, 2020

I know barbers, I've cut hair before, not once have I ever heard or have seen a barber or stylist ask are you a boy or a girl. They ask what kind of cut would you like. They don't care about your sexuality they want your money for the service they provide. — Benny Baca Jr. (@BenBacaJr) February 18, 2020

So there are "binary" and non-binary" hair clippers? — Jeffery Myers: UNLEASHED (@jefferymyers) February 18, 2020

Life is so hard when you need to make the big decisions — Steve Johnson 🇺🇸 (@StvJnsn) February 18, 2020

Are forced nerdy glasses part of the non-binary dress code? Asking for a friend. — 17SEVENTY6 (@17Seventy6) February 18, 2020

Looks like a blind person cut it — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) February 18, 2020

Previous generations feel for your struggles. pic.twitter.com/ovusArNe2X — James Bennett (@TheRealJamesFB) February 18, 2020

Normandy was a struggle. This is a haircut. "One inch off the top and 3 on the sides." Wow, so difficult. — random thoughts (@musings_n) February 18, 2020

When life is too easy so you need to fabricate some form of struggle. 💔 — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) February 18, 2020

