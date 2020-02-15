Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wants to make sure all of the illegal immigrants in Los Angeles know that the city will not cooperate with ICE, and he also gives illegals handy legal advice in the event a federal agent should show up at their door. He makes it clear in the video that immigration is a federal issue and safety is a state issue, and that Los Angeles police will not comply with the feds.

Regardless of your immigration status, I want every Angeleno to know your city is on your side. Here in Los Angeles, our police department does not coordinate with ICE or participate in immigration enforcement. Know your rights: https://t.co/2zfY8lUAyn pic.twitter.com/nYf1fXhBnU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 15, 2020

So this should free Garcetti and the LAPD to remove the bums that have been camping out on my street corner for years. — Sam Valley (@SamValley) February 15, 2020

Sweet. Can our police also let it slide when we speed or miss stop lights? How about when someone wants to build a treehouse without a permit? Or, here’s a good one, choose to work as an independent contractor without triggering #AB5 enforcement? No one is above the law, eh? — Roxanne Beckford Hoge (@RoxanneForAD46) February 15, 2020

Please provide us with a comprehensive list of all the laws you don’t feel like enforcing. We’d like to know which ones we can break with impunity. Thanks. — Brian O'Kelley (@BrianOKelley1) February 15, 2020

This is a real slap in the face to all law abiding citizens If people can’t even respect our country’s immigration laws why should we be catering to them like you do 24/7 ? — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 (@GuiltyHonkey) February 15, 2020

You are losing a lot of reasonable progressives on this issue. There has to be something between children in cages and “there’s no such thing as an undocumented immigrant”. We should know who is coming into our country & have control over it while welcoming law abiding immigrants — Eric Racy (@EricJRacy) February 15, 2020

my grandparents would be heartbroken, leaving ALL that they knew, knowing they would never again step foot in Mexico once they LEGALLY left for America; leaving so we would have a chance at a future .. ONLY for America to become what they LEFT. shame on you and shame on @LAPDHQ — BeautifulChaos (@Beautful_Chaos) February 15, 2020

It does not help American citizens living in California when you enable lawlessness, and go as far as to coddle and protect criminals. This is a violation of our civil rights as Anericans. It’s time for you to honor your charge to protect and defend American citizens. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) February 15, 2020

If only you were this committed to the 59,000 homeless human beings suffering on the streets of Los Angeles. Women, Children, and Veterans. You have abandoned them all. Los Angeles deserves better. pic.twitter.com/YYXDfKcT52 — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 15, 2020

Mayor, if you aren't willing to enforce federal law you should never take federal fundi g for anything. Simple as that. Btw, to put your legal immigrant citizens and natural citizens safety at risk. — Handsome Lance- Fiduciary Doodie (@LanceMcDaniel66) February 15, 2020

The city is not on your side if you're a law-abiding citizen. Think about that for a while, taxpayers. — Cornponypalooza (@LDreeniatnuom) February 15, 2020

So, your position is illegal and unconstitutional. Got it. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (@BuzzPatterson) February 15, 2020

Never thought I’d live to see a police chief turn pro crime. They’re done. — John 🗯 (@DeltaBravoUSA) February 15, 2020

I support ICE — Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) February 15, 2020

What crap it is to say that all “Angelenos” support or benefit from your sanctuary city policy. Hollywood/LA is a magnet for more and more illegals, anchor babies, and felony and drunk driving crimes by the illegal communities now widespread in the whole metropolitan area. — ❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoeFreedomLove) February 15, 2020

Political appointed hack as the head of the police department. How many crimes has he covered up for politicians to get that job?

We all know there is no way that he could ever have been a TRUE police officer.

Disgrace to the badge. — 👮‍♀️🐸 Mrs St🅰️cey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Piglet_scooter) February 15, 2020

“We will obstruct federal law enforcement officers, making their jobs much more dangerous, while we are aiding and abeding criminals” — Carla Burlando (@CarlaBurlando) February 15, 2020

Since the citizens of LA didn't vote on this, I welcome the feds in to end this. People are dying. Please resign. — WarriorMama (@warriormama1019) February 15, 2020

Both you and your chief of police, are criminals, I truely hope both of you get thrown out of office for, dereliction of duty, and both your city and state lose all federal funding. — Commodore, Roberts🇺🇸🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞 (@JimRobe70184873) February 15, 2020

When your police chief doesn’t even care about crime , your city is screwed — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 (@GuiltyHonkey) February 15, 2020

If one is an illegal alien, then this is NOT their city. Or state. Or nation. — righty64 (@righty64) February 15, 2020

In other words, Americans should stay out of LA. It’s full of criminals and they have no intention of prosecuting any of them.

Good luck with that. — Alice (@NomadsWife6973) February 15, 2020

I can understand the mayor speaking to this nonsense, but for that stooge officer on the left to reiterate what the mayor is saying is proof LA if full of spineless cops whom are a stain to police officers around the country, they are spitting on the constitution not upholding it — Sullie (@EdSulli62503300) February 15, 2020

Also, if we have laws, they should be enforced. If you believe in open borders then fight for that and see if people support it. As long as we have borders and laws that control them, enforce those laws. You can’t say “You broke the law to be here but we welcome you.” — Eric Racy (@EricJRacy) February 15, 2020

You should be indicted for obstruction. — Mark J. Cain ن (@cainmarkj) February 15, 2020

Secede from the union, please. — Charles Bowley (@charliverse) February 15, 2020

At the very least, resign if you can’t enforce the law.

