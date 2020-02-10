Pete Buttigieg supporters have been annoying sensible people for a while now with their campaign dance set to Panic! At the Disco’s “High Hopes.” And then there was the time when a bunch of blue-check reporters fell for a comedy skit of a small crowd singing “Moves Like Bloomberg,” set to Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.”

We’ve been waiting for Joe Biden, supposed front-runner, to get his own mash-up, and at last, we have one on video. These clever kids have taken a Backstreet Boys song from 1997 and repurposed it for Biden’s campaign.

Watch as a chorus of Gen Zs presents a political rendition of Backstreet Boys to a Boomer. pic.twitter.com/mx23NScneH — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 10, 2020

That was malarkey — Luke (@Luke60631013) February 10, 2020

What a bunch of malarkey — Junter Escobiden (@escobiden) February 10, 2020

I hope he called them all some old timey insult afterward — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 10, 2020

What a bunch of dog faced pony soldiers. — Gabo (@neomort) February 10, 2020

WTF is the deal with Dems sing and dancing to their candidates? — gholapie (@gholapie) February 10, 2020

Treating politicians like celebrities/deities makes me wretch. — Ragnar (@Danneskjold0306) February 10, 2020

Please don't encourage him! — Jan Jones (@janmojo) February 10, 2020

It's not often that I am so embarrassed for people that it makes me feel physical discomfort.. This video does it each time I watch. — Brian Tusso (@grundlestix) February 10, 2020

Cringe level 100 — _alex (@_alxl_) February 10, 2020

This is possibly the cringiest thing I’ve seen so far this decade — Lying, Dog-Faced, Pony Soldier (@UDiddler) February 10, 2020

It hurts — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 10, 2020

Joe, then proceeded to mingle through the crowd and fondle everyone he could. — Greg Goetz (@search9286) February 10, 2020

Not one hair left unsniffed. — Jerry Copeland (@copelander06) February 10, 2020

The potential sniff quotient is ginormous. — William II 🇺🇸 (@WCM_II) February 10, 2020

Watching you Millennials and Gen Zers fight it out warms my wheezed Gen X heart. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 10, 2020

And technically, Biden’s not a Boomer … he wishes he were that young.

It's probably difficult to find an upbeat Glenn Miller song that lends itself to group acapella. — Mike D (@realMikeDollar) February 10, 2020

This would’ve been the cherry on top. pic.twitter.com/mYc8LR9333 — Mark Footerman (@MarkFooterman) February 10, 2020

Someone oughta … stop this. — Will Shakespeare (@Shakespeare64W) February 10, 2020

Horrible, yet infinitely better than that torturous Buttigieg dance. — 💤 Zach (@GingaNinjaTx) February 10, 2020

Gonna look back at this in 10 years and…. pic.twitter.com/tHqFpfpmxN — #ITFDB We love it!! (@mapod1964) February 10, 2020

"Bidens 6th, alright!" — Andrew Pearce (@pearcea1980) February 10, 2020

Biden is officially the JEB! of the 2020 election — Tim Cherkassky (@TimCherkassky) February 10, 2020

I don't think it's fair that I have to live under the same government these people are allowed to vote for. — DeplorableRosie🌟🌟🌟 (@ItsJustR0sie) February 10, 2020

Don’t ever do that again. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 10, 2020

Fun fact none of these kids were alive when the Backstreet Boys were a thing. — Patrick (@Patgrievesious) February 10, 2020

If you are under 40 and support Biden you are fundamentally broken — tree admirer ⛵🍹 (@awildmaxappears) February 10, 2020

Agreed.

Does anyone have a gun so I can kill myself — Zac (@BadBoy_4Life0) February 10, 2020

Such cringe. Imagine the uproar and ridicule that would be put upon Trump supporters if they pulled this cringe crap singing rehashed songs praising him. — Timmayyy Bee (@TimmaySays) February 10, 2020

Joe BYE-den pic.twitter.com/7aTZl9L8v2 — Let There Be Light 🇺🇸 (@SeeHumanity007) February 10, 2020

Oh let them have this fun after all it's not going to last long….. Soon they'll be singing that same old sad song. #Trump2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/mmQxvoEpDT — Patricia Gear 💎 (@blazevszipper) February 10, 2020

