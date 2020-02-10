Pete Buttigieg supporters have been annoying sensible people for a while now with their campaign dance set to Panic! At the Disco’s “High Hopes.” And then there was the time when a bunch of blue-check reporters fell for a comedy skit of a small crowd singing “Moves Like Bloomberg,” set to Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.”
We’ve been waiting for Joe Biden, supposed front-runner, to get his own mash-up, and at last, we have one on video. These clever kids have taken a Backstreet Boys song from 1997 and repurposed it for Biden’s campaign.
Watch as a chorus of Gen Zs presents a political rendition of Backstreet Boys to a Boomer. pic.twitter.com/mx23NScneH
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 10, 2020
That was malarkey
— Luke (@Luke60631013) February 10, 2020
What a bunch of malarkey
— Junter Escobiden (@escobiden) February 10, 2020
I hope he called them all some old timey insult afterward
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 10, 2020
What a bunch of dog faced pony soldiers.
— Gabo (@neomort) February 10, 2020
WTF is the deal with Dems sing and dancing to their candidates?
— gholapie (@gholapie) February 10, 2020
Treating politicians like celebrities/deities makes me wretch.
— Ragnar (@Danneskjold0306) February 10, 2020
Please don't encourage him!
— Jan Jones (@janmojo) February 10, 2020
It's not often that I am so embarrassed for people that it makes me feel physical discomfort.. This video does it each time I watch.
— Brian Tusso (@grundlestix) February 10, 2020
Cringe level 100
— _alex (@_alxl_) February 10, 2020
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) February 10, 2020
This is possibly the cringiest thing I’ve seen so far this decade
— Lying, Dog-Faced, Pony Soldier (@UDiddler) February 10, 2020
It hurts
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 10, 2020
Joe, then proceeded to mingle through the crowd and fondle everyone he could.
— Greg Goetz (@search9286) February 10, 2020
Not one hair left unsniffed.
— Jerry Copeland (@copelander06) February 10, 2020
The potential sniff quotient is ginormous.
— William II 🇺🇸 (@WCM_II) February 10, 2020
Watching you Millennials and Gen Zers fight it out warms my wheezed Gen X heart.
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 10, 2020
And technically, Biden’s not a Boomer … he wishes he were that young.
It's probably difficult to find an upbeat Glenn Miller song that lends itself to group acapella.
— Mike D (@realMikeDollar) February 10, 2020
This would’ve been the cherry on top. pic.twitter.com/mYc8LR9333
— Mark Footerman (@MarkFooterman) February 10, 2020
— Zeek Zipper (@ZeekZipper) February 10, 2020
— FailureIsLearningToLife (@F3Eggo) February 10, 2020
Someone oughta … stop this.
— Will Shakespeare (@Shakespeare64W) February 10, 2020
Horrible, yet infinitely better than that torturous Buttigieg dance.
— 💤 Zach (@GingaNinjaTx) February 10, 2020
Gonna look back at this in 10 years and…. pic.twitter.com/tHqFpfpmxN
— #ITFDB We love it!! (@mapod1964) February 10, 2020
"Bidens 6th, alright!"
— Andrew Pearce (@pearcea1980) February 10, 2020
Biden is officially the JEB! of the 2020 election
— Tim Cherkassky (@TimCherkassky) February 10, 2020
I don't think it's fair that I have to live under the same government these people are allowed to vote for.
— DeplorableRosie🌟🌟🌟 (@ItsJustR0sie) February 10, 2020
— Eric Wallace (@Eric__Wallace) February 10, 2020
— Laszlo Panaflex (@spatula_pad) February 10, 2020
Don’t ever do that again.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 10, 2020
Fun fact none of these kids were alive when the Backstreet Boys were a thing.
— Patrick (@Patgrievesious) February 10, 2020
If you are under 40 and support Biden you are fundamentally broken
— tree admirer ⛵🍹 (@awildmaxappears) February 10, 2020
Agreed.
— Justin Nagy (@bofadeez22) February 10, 2020
Does anyone have a gun so I can kill myself
— Zac (@BadBoy_4Life0) February 10, 2020
— David 🧢 (@cantoequinox) February 10, 2020
— Wiffleball Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) February 10, 2020
Such cringe. Imagine the uproar and ridicule that would be put upon Trump supporters if they pulled this cringe crap singing rehashed songs praising him.
— Timmayyy Bee (@TimmaySays) February 10, 2020
Joe BYE-den pic.twitter.com/7aTZl9L8v2
— Let There Be Light 🇺🇸 (@SeeHumanity007) February 10, 2020
— tyler durden (@billabongo12) February 10, 2020
Oh let them have this fun after all it's not going to last long….. Soon they'll be singing that same old sad song. #Trump2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/mmQxvoEpDT
— Patricia Gear 💎 (@blazevszipper) February 10, 2020
