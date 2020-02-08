Earlier this week, President Trump tweeted a video of some of the success stories from his powerful State of the Union speech Tuesday night, interspersed with clips of Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the speech at the conclusion. Now the blue-checks are coming out in force to say the video is “misleading,” “deceptively edited,” and “fake.” Watch it yourself and see what you think:

This makes a great campaign ad, and it doesn’t do anything your everyday campaign ad wouldn’t do. Maybe some people who didn’t watch the address will mistakenly think Pelosi ripped up the same papers several times. In any case, Rep. Ro Khanna demands that Twitter take it down immediately:

.@Twitter must take this misleading video about @SpeakerPelosi down now. Social media platforms are a place where people come for news & information. They need to have certain standards. Falsity has never been part of our 1st Amendment tradition. https://t.co/dwiDeKNd3D — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 7, 2020

Political reporter Doug Sovern calls it “deceptively edited.”

This very cleverly (and deceptively) edited video just tweeted out by @realDonaldTrump savages @SpeakerPelosi for tearing up his #SOTU speech, and sure appears to violate @Twitter's new ban on videos that are fabricated or altered to mislead. https://t.co/4sXLd8FP0d — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) February 6, 2020

And now the big guns: Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff is calling it “fake” and a lie.

The American people know that the President has no qualms about lying to them – but it is a shame to see Twitter and Facebook, sources of news for millions, do the same. https://t.co/OatHIOamsD — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

The latest fake video of Speaker Pelosi is deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people, and every day that these platforms refuse to take it down is another reminder that they care more about their shareholders’ interests than the public’s interests. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) February 7, 2020

Maybe Pelosi made a bad choice tearing up the speech (which she’d already pre-ripped to make should it would tear dramatically on camera).

She tore up the speech. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 8, 2020

She tore up the whole speech. — justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) February 8, 2020

What’s false about the video? Did she not tear the speech up? You can’t erase her horrid behavior. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 8, 2020

YAAAAS KWEEN TEAR UP THAT SPEECH

ALSO SHE DIDN'T TEAR UP THAT SPEECH YOU LIARS — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 8, 2020

If she's ashamed of what she did, she should apologize. This, however, is pathetic. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 8, 2020

Maybe she shouldn’t have torn up the speech. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 8, 2020

Government official demands free speech restrictions violating constitution because something makes their party look bad. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 8, 2020

Nope😂😂. She said she was proud of what she did, You’d think she would be happy with the millions of shares. — Patty Girl 🍀 (@PerspicaciousXY) February 8, 2020

You should probably be more angry with your leader for ripping up a speech that honored so many patriots. — Conservative Millennial (@Magamillennial1) February 8, 2020

@RoKhanna ..Rocky Jones (bother killed by illegal) was on Sirius the day after the SOTU and the amount of pain he said Pelosi caused his family was immeasurable, they were in shock were his exact words. You can’t take it back now, she’s inept. — Bonnie (@BonBee81) February 8, 2020

Nancy ripped up the entire speech. That suggests she disagreed with the entire speech. She even said it was all lies. If showing her real action of ripping up the speech after certain parts of the speech is disinformation, perhaps she should tell us which parts she liked… — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) February 8, 2020

This is pathetic Congressman. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 8, 2020

If you don't like it because it makes Pelosi look bad then you have a problem with Pelosi, not the video. — Firefighter780🔥🇺🇸 (@Firemdc780) February 8, 2020

There is nothing misleading about this. This is an example of how each individual was treated by @SpeakerPelosi . She doesn't get to pick and choose who she ripped up or why. She did it, and everyone of these stories was in that speech. Y'all act worried. You def should be. — FormidableFinlee (@iblievewhtiwant) February 8, 2020

Falsity? Every single one of the things highlighted in this video was in the speech ripped up by Pelosi — Crash (@Boognish12) February 8, 2020

Just because the editing of the video is constructed in a way to tell a story, which is when she ripped the paper she wasnt just ripping up his words, she was ripping of the ACTUAL stories of these Americans. She was SO stupid to do this with the world watching. — Matthew Vaughn (@MatthewVaughn20) February 8, 2020

How on earth is it misleading? Did she RIP the speech up or not? Yes, she did. Were all these people mentioned in the speech? Yes, they were. Did most of you remain seated when @realDonaldTrump spoke of the accomplishments achieved by this administration? Yes. Shame on you. — Elle Hal (@HalElle) February 8, 2020

Are you saying the video of the gingerbread man dancing on Trump's shoulder is fake? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 7, 2020

Hey hey hey…that’s “deceptively edited” to you! — The Great and Unmatched Tim Carney (@TimCarneySTL) February 8, 2020

Wow it's so misleading I thought Pelosi had a Xerox machine next to her and made several copies of the speech so she could tear it up a dozen times. — Enron 🐙 (@hkeycurrentuser) February 8, 2020

Clearly a CGI animation of @SpeakerPelosi ripping those papers. anyone with an eye can spot this. — Eraflew duaf (@EraflewD) February 8, 2020

Best video ever… now that I know it’s in your head!!! — smallybandito (@KenZandier) February 8, 2020

If this gets taken down as “fake” by Twitter, it’s the end of free speech on Twitter.

