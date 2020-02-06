The White House has issued a statement announcing a successful counterterrorism operation (i.e., killing) of another al Qaeda leader, Qasim al-Rimi.

At the direction of President Trump, the U.S. conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. https://t.co/ayOmTpzH04 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2020

The statement reads, in part:

Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden. Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces. His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security. The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death.

Shame.

Man, it's turning into the Dead Terrorist of the Month Club. https://t.co/XyPTzo8T63 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 7, 2020

"You get a JDAM! You get a JDAM! Everyone gets a JDAM!!" pic.twitter.com/2c3fUztnYQ — Kevin in Albuquerque (@KevinInABQ) February 7, 2020

"So run, you cur. And tell the other curs the law is coming. You tell 'em I'm coming! And Hell's coming with me, you hear! Hell's coming with me!" — DavidM-B (@DMacyBeckwith) February 7, 2020

Feel-good story of the day! — Isophorone Blog (@Isophorone) February 7, 2020

Weird how we can do this more frequently now — ✈️SHAWN🇺🇸 (@shawnurban3) February 7, 2020

Thank you Mr. President, add another martyr to the pile 1. al-Baghdadi

2. Qassem Soleimani

3. al-Rimi — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) February 7, 2020

Democrats in Congress hardest hit. Thoughts and prayers to them. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 7, 2020

I am waiting on Democrats to say he was a great man, wonderful diplomat and seeker of peace. — TED (@doulonkyriou) February 7, 2020

And an austere scholar.

Anyone do a wellness check on @RashidaTlaib — Stu Gazzo (@gazzo_stu) February 6, 2020

Damn, now he won’t be able to run for Democratic primary nomination this year. — Koondey (@Koondey1) February 7, 2020

Great news! More lives saved without new wars. 🇺🇸 — Sheepish (@jt68017875) February 6, 2020

Good, promises made and promises kept. — Elizabeth F (@LizF2016) February 6, 2020

Spectacular work 👏👏👏 — Karl Pershing (@PershingKarl) February 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump wasn’t lying when he said #TheBestIsYetToCome. So much winning! — That Trump Bromo 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@thattrumpbromo) February 7, 2020

Too much winning for one week — Average White Guy (@AvgWhiteGuy23) February 6, 2020

Keep it coming, Mr. President. — Lesbian Conservative (@lesbianoutsider) February 7, 2020

His shoes are being auctioned on Ebay. pic.twitter.com/ZzViNmRsPW — Don_Nocket (@ggordangordan) February 7, 2020

Loved it when he said they will forfeit their lives — shredsdead (@shredsdead) February 7, 2020

The Trump administration should be congratulated for killing Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Yemen. AQAP is one of the deadliest al-Qaida affiliates in the world, and his death makes America and its allies safer. — Kay C. James (@KayColesJames) February 7, 2020

Donald Trump is a monster. — FuzzInYourPocket (@aarjjf) February 7, 2020

To terrorists? Yes, he is.

