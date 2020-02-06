Earlier Thursday evening, the Associated Press broke the big news about Iowa: that it couldn’t declare a winner:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is unable to declare a winner in Iowa’s 2020 Democratic caucuses. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 6, 2020

With 100 percent of precincts finally reporting, it looks like Pete Buttigieg might have bested Bernie Sanders by a tenth of a percent in state delegate equivalents (SDEs):

*BUTTIGIEG HOLDS LEAD IN IOWA WITH 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) February 7, 2020

While there will almost certainly be a request for a recount, Daniel Nichanian has weighed in with some caveats:

🚨IOWA UPDATE, with 100% of precincts according to the IDP. Buttigieg is AHEAD of Sanders in SDE count by 1.51 SDE (that's less than 0.1%). Note: IDP did NOT change its allocation of satellites SDEs. — Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020

🚨CAUTION 🚨 Some glaring mistakes that have been widely reported for more than 24 hours were NOT fixed. 1) Des Moines-14 is still glaringly incorrect. Sanders should be netting 0.2798 SDE here. https://t.co/nXTEGywpYE — Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020

2) Ocheyedan Precinct 0500 is still incorrect. Also was flagged yesterday. Sanders should be getting 0.1 SDE that is going to Buttigieg (so a net of 0.2 SDE). (Please, as you read this thread, verify all for yourself: https://t.co/tLrsfNjATl)https://t.co/LPrFjh92vJ — Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020

3) Muscatine 2 is still incorrect. This was also flagged yesterday, and this one benefits Buttigieg: He is owed 0.1667 SDE (taken from Biden, so a net of 0.1667 for him). — Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020

4) A bigger one: Des Moines-80. Per the votes IDP is reporting on its website right now (& I believe were on camera), the allocation is wrong. It should be 0.2798 SDE more for Sanders, & 0.2798 less for Buttigieg. That nets 0.56 for Sanders (1/3rd of current deficit). — Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020

5) The IDP is saying that 100% are reporting, but UAW Local 893 (a CD1 satellite) shows 0 voters for all candidates. (I suppose it's possible no one showed up at all here; I have no other results. Still flagging.) — Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020

