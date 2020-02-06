Earlier Thursday evening, the Associated Press broke the big news about Iowa: that it couldn’t declare a winner:

With 100 percent of precincts finally reporting, it looks like Pete Buttigieg might have bested Bernie Sanders by a tenth of a percent in state delegate equivalents (SDEs):

While there will almost certainly be a request for a recount, Daniel Nichanian has weighed in with some caveats:

Here’s some nonsense from Thursday night’s CNN town hall for all the Buttigieg fans out there:

That’s his pull quote?

