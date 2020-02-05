We still don’t know which 2020 candidate won Iowa, but we know for sure it wasn’t Joe Biden, which is probably making Tom Perez and the DNC nervous. Last we checked, Biden was in a distant fourth place. No longer being a senator, though, Biden wasn’t sidetracked by the impeachment trial and had every opportunity to get out and campaign, and CNN graced him with a town hall Wednesday night, the night following President Trump’s triumphant State of the Union address.

President Barack Obama had awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Biden in 2017, and CNN’s Anderson Cooper wanted to know what Biden thought of radio giant Rush Limbaugh receiving the same award at the State of the Union.

Like every critic of Limbaugh who never listens to his show, Biden had to scramble to come up with something and suggested all the usual accusations: Limbaugh’s racist, he’s divisive, and he doesn’t understand “the American code of decency and honor.” It took him a minute-and-a-half to stumble around to find those, and he sounded like he was out of breath doing it — maybe he was doing push-ups with Chris Cuomo before the town hall.

Does this sound like a viable candidate for president?

Biden attacks Rush Limbaugh as being a racist but can't think of any examples, loses thought Biden falsely claims that Limbaugh's diagnosis was "terminal," not confirmed At the end Biden takes a shot at Trump & stops for applause … & *no one* claps CNN cuts to commercial pic.twitter.com/TW2UM3dfW4 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2020

Is he having a stroke? — Johnny Roastbeef (@quchi6) February 6, 2020

Now I understand why his handlers have been keeping him out of the public eye. — Michael Martin (@dalipals_martin) February 6, 2020

Racism claims is the left’s only card left. Without it, they have zilch, nada, nothing to offer. — R John Wert (@RJohnWert) February 6, 2020

When one is failing, accuse a Conservative of being a racist. — Jerry Rosen (@Shortrosen) February 6, 2020

It was Joe Biden who helped Democrat segregationists. Rush Limbaugh created a platform for Black Conservatives with talk radio. — RG (@rgreader) February 6, 2020

"You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent." ~ Joe Biden — Don_Nocket (@ggordangordan) February 6, 2020

"I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook, man." — Joe Biden, describing fellow candidate Barack Obama. — Miss Perot (@MissPerot) February 6, 2020

We wonder if Biden still thinks Mitt Romney wants to “put y’all back in chains” after his vote to convict Wednesday.

It would have been really easy for him to just say, "Hey, we all know I'm no Republican but Rush has been a pioneer for Conservatives in radio. He has impacted a lot of lives and I respect that. Im happy for him and I wish him good luck in his battle with cancer." But no… — Tim McKay (@NamesTim) February 6, 2020

The correct answer to anyone who cares is: “the conservatives have their hero’s like we have ours, we don’t always agree but there’s no doubt that rush was at the top of the heap, I hope him well with his illness and my prayers are with him and his family”. Coward. — Michael (@mjr880) February 6, 2020

Way to go Joe…pick on a guy who has cancer…right up there with challenging 80 yr olds to push-up contests and poking people in the chest. — Lars Bookman (@BookmanLars) February 6, 2020

Obviously he has never listened to Rush Limbaugh. I have for over 25 years and Biden is not describing the Rush I know and respect. — Jan (@BTJBhavasu) February 6, 2020

Biden has never listened to, nor read a word Rush Limbaugh has said or written. His ignorance was evident in his answer, which was nothing but a disparaging pack of lies about Rush. — Snatching victory from the jaws of ineptitude (@MENeelz51) February 6, 2020

Guaranteed. People are still up in arms over Limbaugh calling Obama the “magic negro,” which he’d actually pulled from a liberal’s newspaper column.

Rush should sue. These are all lies. I'm incensed. — Christine Lackey (@lackeychris61) February 6, 2020

There is no way you have ever listened to Rush @JoeBiden. Please go on his show Friday. I’m sure @BoSnerdley can fit you in. — Chase Cole (@StevenChaseCole) February 6, 2020

Limbaugh has used his position to raise $ millions to help others. What the hell did Biden do to deserve the award — WC, I shortened my name because of threats of viol (@wjcroy1) February 6, 2020

Obama gave Biden the Medal of Freedom & he was a sitting VP that did nothing for anyone in his lifetime except himself and his family! It was disgraceful that Biden was given any honor for his lifetime of being a govt parasite & professional politician that has lined his pockets! — Lyn Carpenter (@LynCarps247qdds) February 6, 2020

Biden is done, he's just too demented to realize the truth. — John S (@gottahavej) February 6, 2020

Grandpa touchy-feely is losing it more each day. — 🇺🇸 ggg217 🥓 Acquitted! Quality Control Expert (@ggg217) February 6, 2020

Joe won Obama’s medal but never got a whiff of his endorsement. — Dave las (@Aetnerd) February 6, 2020

Obama got the Nobel Prize for Literally Doing Nothing. — Tall Stack Romney (@SavagePooh209) February 6, 2020

Sure thing 4th place. — John Ferritto 🌟🌟🌟 (@JNFerritto) February 6, 2020

Biden is so lost. — Navy Brat (@USSNavyBrat) February 6, 2020

Biden is a train wreck. — Bruce L’Esperance (@Bhope10425) February 6, 2020

Joe Biden has maybe 2-3 weeks left before he’s kicked to the curb by his party masters. He’s a good sport, he’ll give a thank you speech, apologize and fade away. He’s a liability now, and time ain’t on his side. — BlackTrain (@BlackTrain) February 6, 2020

“He’s been dividing our country” as you go on national tv to slander the president. No irony in this. — Peyton (@PeytonDickerson) February 6, 2020

Cringeworthy — Dirk Johnson (@DirkJohnson15) February 6, 2020

Wow! Sharp as a bowling ball. — Sally Wolf (@sally_wolfmama) February 6, 2020

He was impeached and received the Medal of Freedom! pic.twitter.com/a8bbbHNbmL — Ann Pomeroy (@AnnPomeroy2) February 6, 2020

That was for all of Bill Clinton’s charitable work through the Clinton Foundation.

Jumping the proverbial shark at this point….because this series is done. Can’t binge watch this 💩show, cause its over before it ever began. Bye bye Joe. You are truly done. — Morgen Maxwell (@CaptianMorgenM) February 6, 2020

Lol “anyway” — James “I was wrong” Comey (@MarcusP26228548) February 6, 2020

Did anyone else notice Biden just trailing off during the Democratic debates? He was the only one who went under his time limit.

Joe is really incoherent. His wife really ought to end this. He’s not in good shape. — Dave las (@Aetnerd) February 6, 2020

No one receives more slander than Rush. He's constantly called a racist — that's not his energy at all. Trump giving him the medal in that setting was the ultimate FU to the smear, slander and divide tactics Alinsky outlined in Rules for Radicals. Eat it Biden. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) February 6, 2020

This is so sad. VP Biden Bad mouthing Rush, who is a truly fine human being, — Gobeachie (@GoBeachie) February 6, 2020

Barely coherent and vile. — Lizzy Jones (@LizzyJo38668474) February 6, 2020

Desperation is an ugly look, Joe. — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) February 6, 2020

Maybe Biden should pull a John Kerry and throw his Medal of Freedom over the White House fence in protest. At least then he’d be close to the White House.

Related: