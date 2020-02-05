President Trump has been acquitted as expected, with the only senator to cross party lines being Sen. Mitt Romney, giving the Democrats and the Resistance just enough to say that Trump’s impeachment was bipartisan. We’ve already seen plenty of tweets about Romney’s heroic stand, and Ben Shapiro asks what the big headline of the day will be in the mainstream media:

The big headline today is that Trump will be acquitted in the Senate — which truly affects the republic — not that one Republican will vote for conviction, which doesn't. Watch the media to see which of these two stories is covered more heavily. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 5, 2020

We all know which story the media are going to run with.

I think we already know. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) February 5, 2020

We already know. American people are not stupid. — Thinker❌ @thinker (@XThinkerXX) February 5, 2020

The media never surprise anyone with any sense. They are utterly predictable. — Tom Canaday (@Tom_in_SFCA) February 5, 2020

We already know what the media will focus on. Bipartisan vote to remove. — Big Jay (@BiggestJay2050) February 5, 2020

“Bipartisan conviction” will be the story. And that’s why republicans will rightfully trash Romney. You don’t give these dishonest hacks who hate you a victory for muh principles. — Easton Croy (@CroyEaston) February 5, 2020

That’s the problem with Romney vote. He steals the headline from Trump acquittal. I’m sorry I voted for Romney. He truly is useless and doesn’t represent his constituents. — Christian Capener (@CCapener) February 5, 2020

they have to appear to be winning — Deborah Read (@DeborahRead15) February 5, 2020

of course the media want to divide republicans on Trump. Now they will say that there was bipartisan support to impeach Trump (which there was not with non-RINOs) because of Romneys personal hatred of Trump. — Shanna Shingle (@ShannaShingle) February 5, 2020

It’s a given. The media and democrats love Romney…..right now.

Lmao. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Bama_Girl2020 (@Bama_Girl2020) February 5, 2020

#CNN will make it all about Romney. — DMan (@LordDInferno) February 5, 2020

It's literally the headline tho Ben.https://t.co/zYqZiJxjuL — gilley (@gilleyish) February 5, 2020

Romney will be all over #FakeNewsMedia. He will be the hero of the day, to them, as the people in Utah prepare to recall him. Well deserved #RomneyTheTraitor. You better come up with a good excuse. I believe he's neck deep in Ukraine. — #KAG2020LandslideVictory (@timclay1963) February 5, 2020

The big headline where? CNN/MSNBC/CBS/ABC/NPR/NYT/WaPo/HuffPo are ALL running stories how Mitt "Put Y'all back in Chains" Romney is now speaking Truth to Power in the Republican party and trying to use it as EVIDENCE of a cover-up. Something Romney knew full well would happen. — Em Dee (@mdeBreo) February 5, 2020

This Mormon is ashamed to be in the same religion as this petty jerk. Almost as much as Harry Reid. — Justin Case (@Hendu71) February 5, 2020

Romney is pandering to the left over his non-consequential vote. Only thing is, he just squandered any party support he might of had. Enjoy your final term in politics Mitt. — 🇺🇸 мacĸ aғтer мιdnιgнт ❌ (@MackAfterMdnite) February 5, 2020

Look how heavily Pelosi's tantrum was covered rather than the overwhelming success of 🇺🇸 conveyed via Trump's #SOTU — Otto (@OttoVonBizMarkE) February 5, 2020

