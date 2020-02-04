This is a fun little clip … watch as CNN’s Dana Bash tries to get senators on their way into the State of the Union address to stop and talk, while adding that it’s tradition for them not to stop and talk.

She also tries to ask Vice President Pence if it’s “awkward” attending the State of the Union on the eve of President Trump’s certain acquittal. The only thing awkward was trying to sneak in a stupid question.

They play themselves day in day out. It's awesome. — Kali Yuga's End (@kaliyugasend) February 5, 2020

Ha! I wouldn’t give CNN the time of day no matter the occasion. — Bribin’ Joe (@WeKnowEDKH) February 5, 2020

Fail — Susan R Ashton (@SusanRAshton1) February 5, 2020

If she knew it was tradition and they wouldn't stop…why did she position herself there to try to stop them? — CraZeyNinJa (@CraZeyNinJa) February 5, 2020

If you knew it, then why were you trying to get them to stop? — MsPanda007🐼 (@MsPanda007) February 5, 2020

So you knew they wouldn’t stop but stood out there anyway? — FlippinGoatRodeo (@lMinglewoodl) February 5, 2020

Them why the hell are you there trying. @cnn sucks and this proves it — Lisa Anne (@Lisa_anne66) February 5, 2020

Tabloid reporter — Brian23 (@Echo2323) February 5, 2020

What a twit — Sven (@cmill59) February 5, 2020

They should always do that — Rudolf🌲 (@RudolphSteiner3) February 5, 2020

And notice one of the only ones who acknowledged them was RINO @MittRomney! What a douchecanoe — Be Pure (@HerbalGoddess) February 5, 2020

Of course Romney for the win with a wave — Steve45220 (@steve45220) February 5, 2020

He’s just not that into you — Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) February 5, 2020

I'm so embarrassed for her it hurts 😖 — GITMO FOYO MONEY (@Xx1745xX) February 5, 2020

So.. what’s next? Dressing up as clowns hoping to sneak in as performers for Barron’s next birthday party? “To be fair…” I mean… this stunt is much better suited for Comedy Central. — Len L (@Lenny2you) February 5, 2020

They’re not stopping because you are a political hack. Imbecile 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Kelley Heaton (@kelzs1) February 5, 2020

Related: