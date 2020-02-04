This is a fun little clip … watch as CNN’s Dana Bash tries to get senators on their way into the State of the Union address to stop and talk, while adding that it’s tradition for them not to stop and talk.

She also tries to ask Vice President Pence if it’s “awkward” attending the State of the Union on the eve of President Trump’s certain acquittal. The only thing awkward was trying to sneak in a stupid question.

