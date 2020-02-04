This is a fun little clip … watch as CNN’s Dana Bash tries to get senators on their way into the State of the Union address to stop and talk, while adding that it’s tradition for them not to stop and talk.
She also tries to ask Vice President Pence if it’s “awkward” attending the State of the Union on the eve of President Trump’s certain acquittal. The only thing awkward was trying to sneak in a stupid question.
What an absolute embarrassment from @CNN.
Congrats, you just played yourselves.#SOTU #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/stCVwgobms
— Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 5, 2020
They play themselves day in day out. It's awesome.
— Kali Yuga's End (@kaliyugasend) February 5, 2020
Ha! I wouldn’t give CNN the time of day no matter the occasion.
— Bribin’ Joe (@WeKnowEDKH) February 5, 2020
Fail
— Susan R Ashton (@SusanRAshton1) February 5, 2020
If she knew it was tradition and they wouldn't stop…why did she position herself there to try to stop them?
— CraZeyNinJa (@CraZeyNinJa) February 5, 2020
If you knew it, then why were you trying to get them to stop?
— MsPanda007🐼 (@MsPanda007) February 5, 2020
So you knew they wouldn’t stop but stood out there anyway?
— FlippinGoatRodeo (@lMinglewoodl) February 5, 2020
Them why the hell are you there trying. @cnn sucks and this proves it
— Lisa Anne (@Lisa_anne66) February 5, 2020
Tabloid reporter
— Brian23 (@Echo2323) February 5, 2020
What a twit
— Sven (@cmill59) February 5, 2020
They should always do that
— Rudolf🌲 (@RudolphSteiner3) February 5, 2020
And notice one of the only ones who acknowledged them was RINO @MittRomney! What a douchecanoe
— Be Pure (@HerbalGoddess) February 5, 2020
Of course Romney for the win with a wave
— Steve45220 (@steve45220) February 5, 2020
He’s just not that into you
— Matt 🇺🇸 (@Xenos_on_ice) February 5, 2020
— KatBallo (@BalloKat) February 5, 2020
@CNN pic.twitter.com/JgCI8R5CIK
— LibertyCat 😎 (@AmicableSavage) February 5, 2020
I'm so embarrassed for her it hurts 😖
— GITMO FOYO MONEY (@Xx1745xX) February 5, 2020
So.. what’s next? Dressing up as clowns hoping to sneak in as performers for Barron’s next birthday party?
“To be fair…”
I mean… this stunt is much better suited for Comedy Central.
— Len L (@Lenny2you) February 5, 2020
They’re not stopping because you are a political hack. Imbecile 🤦🏼♀️
— Kelley Heaton (@kelzs1) February 5, 2020
Related:
The HUMANITY! Brian Stelter BREAKS super newsworthy story about CNN not being invited to annual pre-SOTU lunch https://t.co/sIcoxyUlYx
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 4, 2020