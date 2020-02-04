As Twitchy reported, President Trump told news anchors at a lunch Tuesday that he’d be awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who on Monday revealed he has advanced lung cancer. The liberal ghouls were already out in droves, but now they’ve completely lost it.

CNN’s Joe Lockhart might think he’s insulated himself from garbage status by saying he wishes Limbaugh a full recovery, but he still demonstrates that he certainly hasn’t been a loyal listener — do liberals ever get tired of accusing people of “spewing hatred” by disagreeing with them politically? The image people who don’t actually listen to Limbaugh have of him is really unbelievable.

Anyway, Lockhart feels bad for all of the other people who’ve been honored with the Medal of Honor, because now it’s been cheapened. Keep in mind that recent presidents like Barack Obama have awarded it to Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, the State Department’s James Taylor, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan — so spare us all the dictionary definitions of what the medal is supposed to represent and how sacred it is.